Alphasense And EIU Partner To Bring Independent Economic And Geopolitical Intelligence To Alphasense's Decision-Grade AI Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financial services professionals, investors, and business leaders can now access EIU's independent economic forecasts and country and industry intelligence directly within AlphaSense's platform

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaSense, the AI platform redefining market intelligence for the business and financial world, and EIU, part of Economist Enterprise, today announced an integration that brings EIU's macroeconomic forecasts and geopolitical intelligence directly into AlphaSense's AI platform. The integration, part of a new Market Research subscription offering, gives AlphaSense's global customer base of approximately 8,000 financial services and corporate organizations streamlined access to EIU's country and industry reports, as well as financial and operational risk insights.

As geopolitical uncertainty, economic volatility, and rapid technological change reshape the global business environment, access to trusted intelligence and the ability to discover it at the right moment remains a critical priority for enterprises.

EIU's independent, forward-looking analysis within AlphaSense's platform will help decision-makers better understand the forces shaping markets, anticipate risks, and identify emerging opportunities. With coverage of more than 200 markets and over 400 subject-matter experts within Economist Enterprise, EIU provides the depth and global perspective customers need to navigate uncertainty with greater confidence.

“EIU analysis empowers businesses to invest with conviction, plan future strategy, and mitigate risk as global markets and conditions fluctuate,” said Ross Bailey, Global Head of Financial Markets & Data Solutions, Economist Enterprise.“Bringing our award-winning intelligence to AlphaSense's trusted AI platform is an impactful addition that offers business leaders and key decision-makers access to EIU's insight and helps them develop clearer, more confident strategies.”

“AlphaSense customers, which include 92% of the S&P 100, 90% of the world's leading investment banks, and 95% of the top global consulting firms, rely on our platform for the most trustworthy, accurate, and timely information to inform their decisions,” said Bob Magri, Chief Content Officer at AlphaSense.“With EIU's independent economic forecasting and geopolitical analysis, our customers gain another critical layer of financial and operational context, helping them move from insight to informed action faster.”

About EIU

EIU, part of Economist Enterprise, operates at the intersection of macroeconomics and geopolitics, delivering data-led insights that empower financial market, corporate, and government leaders to make strategic decisions for the future. Trusted by the world's largest organizations for 80 years, EIU is known for its award-winning macroeconomic forecasts and independent, actionable insights -enriched by geopolitical analysis. Our breadth of coverage across 200+ markets, including 130+ emerging markets, and our global team of subject matter experts allow us to connect and contextualise global trends and events. This ensures our clients are fully informed to take action, with confidence and credibility, in a rapidly evolving world. For more information, please visit.

About Economist Enterprise

Economist Enterprise is the arm of The Economist Group that provides services to businesses, government agencies and financial institutions. Its work is grounded in The Economist Group's values of independence, integrity and progress. Economist Enterprise gives organizations the tools to make better decisions, take confident action and demonstrate leadership on a global stage. For more information, please visit .

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is the AI platform redefining market intelligence and workflow orchestration, trusted by thousands of leading organizations to drive faster, more confident decisions in business and finance. The platform combines domain-specific AI with a vast content universe of over 500 million premium business documents - including equity research, earnings calls, expert interviews, filings, news, and internal proprietary content. Purpose-built for speed, accuracy, and enterprise-grade security, AlphaSense helps teams extract critical insights, uncover market-moving trends, and automate complex workflows with high-quality outputs. With AI solutions like Generative Search, Generative Grid, and Deep Research, AlphaSense delivers the clarity and depth professionals need to navigate complexity and obtain accurate, real-time information quickly. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Catrin Harris for EIU

Email: ...

Pete Daly for AlphaSense

Email: ...