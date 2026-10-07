V2 Communications Launches Public Sector Practice To Help Technology Companies Build Trust And Visibility With Government Buyers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new practice brings V2's integrated communications expertise to technology companies navigating the complex public sector marketplace across federal, state, local, higher education and healthcare audiences

BOSTON and WASHINGTON D.C., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- V2 Communications (V2), an award-winning integrated communications and PR firm that specializes in working with technology companies, today announced the launch of its Public Sector practice, a dedicated offering designed to help technology companies selling to government and adjacent organizations build the awareness, credibility and market leadership needed to compete and grow in the public sector.

As government agencies and other public sector organizations accelerate technology modernization and the adoption of emerging technologies, new opportunities are opening for companies across artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, healthcare and other sectors. But standing out in a crowded marketplace requires more than relevant technology. Companies must establish credibility with a broad network of stakeholders and understand the complex issues shaping agency priorities.

V2's Public Sector practice is designed to address that challenge. By combining strategic counsel with hands-on execution across earned, owned and paid channels, V2 helps technology companies establish their position, differentiate themselves from competitors and build credibility throughout the public sector buying cycle.

“Government buyers don't start evaluating a company when an RFP lands. Perceptions are shaped much earlier through the stories companies tell, the expertise they demonstrate and the credibility they build,” said Jean Serra, CEO and Founder of V2 Communications.“We're helping technology companies build that foundation and grow their presence in the public sector.”

Drawing on V2's proven track record repositioning organizations, defining new categories and sharpening competitive messaging, the Public Sector practice combines deep enterprise technology expertise with an understanding of the media, stakeholders and conversations shaping the government market.

The practice brings together V2's enterprise technology expertise with team members in the Washington, D.C. area who have extensive experience developing communications programs for companies navigating the government market. V2 has supported technology companies including Cloudera and Rave Mobile Safety (acquired by Motorola Solutions in 2022), as well as organizations operating at the intersection of technology, government and government affairs. This experience spans cloud, data, critical infrastructure, public safety and other technologies serving government and public sector organizations.

Learn more about V2's Public Service practice and get in touch here.

About V2 Communications

V2 Communications is an integrated communications firm that works with B2B, climate, healthcare and public sector technology companies, from startups to publicly traded companies. V2's clients strive to be iconic technology brands that have an outsized impact on business, the planet, or humanity through their innovations, and V2 designs and executes integrated communications strategies across earned, owned and paid channels that shape their markets and make them market leaders. V2's proven process ensures clients benefit from thorough program planning, increased speed, flexibility, and efficiency of program execution, and ongoing strategic counsel to maximize market shifts and refine programs to deliver consistent high levels of business success.

Meg Russell, ...