Be The Miracle Receives The SBB Research Group Foundation Grant

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Be The Miracle received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation, which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

Be The Miracle works to interrupt the cycle of violence in Chicago by developing young people as leaders who can help strengthen and rebuild their communities. Grounded in the belief that youth should have the resources and encouragement needed to grow up safe, healthy, and prepared to pursue their goals, the organization combines education, mentoring, career preparation, practical skill-building, and community involvement.

Its programs combine leadership development, academic support, mentoring, entrepreneurship, workforce readiness, food-based learning, and STEAM education to help young people build confidence, practical skills, and pathways to future opportunities.

Together, these initiatives help participants build knowledge, confidence, relationships, and practical experience that they can carry into school, work, and community life. Be The Miracle's emphasis on teamwork, equality, inclusiveness, empathy, empowerment, compassion, collaboration, and education reflects its broader vision of a more unified Chicago where residents can live free from violence.

“Too many young people in Chicago are growing up surrounded by violence, disconnection, and limited access to resources. We believe they deserve the chance to see beyond their circumstances and recognize what is possible for their futures,” said Kristen Perteet, co-founder of Be The Miracle.

In 2025, Be The Miracle celebrated ten years of service to Chicago youth. During that time, the organization has built community partnerships and expanded opportunities designed to help young people grow as students, future professionals, entrepreneurs, and neighborhood leaders.

“Be The Miracle is investing in young people as the leaders who will shape the future of their neighborhoods. Their focus on mentorship, education, and opportunity creates lasting change for individuals and communities alike, and we're proud to support their mission,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

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