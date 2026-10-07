Tampa Bay Wave And Spark Labs By ARK Invest Launch Bridging The Bay, A New Partnership Connecting Tampa And St. Petersburg Innovators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership formalized in September, public launch kicks off Oct. 7 with FinTech|X Accelerator Mixer at ARK Innovation Center

Tampa, Fla., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa Bay Wave, a nonprofit tech accelerator based in Tampa, and spARK Labs by ARK Invest, an innovation hub powered by ARK Invest in St. Petersburg, entered into a memorandum of understanding in early September establishing Bridging the Bay, an ongoing partnership connecting the innovation communities on both sides of Tampa Bay. The organizations are marking the public launch of the partnership tonight with the FinTech|X Accelerator Mixer at ARK Innovation Center.

The mixer runs from 4 to 6 p.m. and brings together founders, investors and ecosystem partners from across the region. It follows a curriculum day held earlier that day for the 2026 FinTech|X Accelerator cohort. Event sponsors include Dynasty Financial, Smart Choice and the St. Petersburg Economic Development Corporation.

FinTech|X is Tampa Bay Wave's accelerator program supporting startups building solutions for the financial services industry. The 2026 cohort, now in its fifth year, is presented in partnership with the USF Muma College of Business Kate Tiedemann School of Business and Finance and supported by Regions Foundation.

Bridging the Bay is designed to grow beyond a single event. Tampa Bay Wave and spARK Labs plan to continue hosting joint programming, sharing resources and building connections between founders in Tampa and St. Petersburg over the long term.

"Founders don't stop at a bridge, and neither should the support around them," said Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave. "Tampa and St. Petersburg each bring something different to this ecosystem. Bridging the Bay makes it easier for founders to draw on both, and that's good for every entrepreneur building a company here."

"Tampa Bay's strength has always been its people, and the best ideas come from collaboration," said Becca Brown, President and CEO of spARK Labs by ARK Invest. "Bridging the Bay brings our communities closer together. By combining spARK Labs' role as a hub for disruptive innovation with Tampa Bay Wave's deep accelerator experience, we can support founders at every stage of growth."

The Tampa Bay Wave and spARK Labs partnership demonstrates the spirit of community and collaboration between the entrepreneur service organizations serving the Tampa Bay region's tech ecosystem.

About Tampa Bay Wave

Tampa Bay Wave is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing entrepreneurs with facilitated access to the resources, expertise and capital they need to grow vibrant technology-based companies in Tampa Bay. Since 2013, Tampa Bay Wave has supported more than 670 tech startups that have raised more than $2 billion in capital, created more than 7,600 jobs and completed 34 exits, driving an estimated $450 million in annual economic impact, thanks to grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), plus support from its economic development partners Hillsborough County, Pasco County, and the City of Tampa. Tampa Bay Wave also receives support from individuals, corporations and foundations such as: A-LIGN, Appspace, Bank of America, Celestar, Delta Air Lines/Virgin Atlantic Airlines, Florida High Tech Corridor, Foley & Lardner, Justworks, Kuducom, Nielsen Foundation, NextPath Workforce Solutions, Regions Foundation, St. Petersburg College, TECO, Thoropass, the University of South Florida, Vanderbilt Health and others. In 2026, Tampa Bay Wave was ranked the #3 accelerator in the U.S. and #1 in Florida by TIME. For more information, visit tampabaywave.org.

About spARK Labs by ARK Invest

Located in the ARK Innovation Center in St. Petersburg, FL, spARK Labs by ARK Invest strives to be Florida's leading hub for disruptive innovation, where visionary founders and startups gain access to the Capital, Customers, and Community they need to build transformative companies. Powered by ARK Invest's world-class research and expertise across Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Energy Storage, Blockchain & Digital Assets, and Multiomics, spARK Labs brings together entrepreneurs, investors, corporations, universities, and public-sector partners to accelerate breakthrough technologies. Supported by the City of St. Petersburg and Pinellas County, and in collaboration with local organizations, businesses, and civic leaders, spARK Labs leverages the unique strengths of the Tampa Bay region to help build companies that shape the future and drive lasting economic impact. Learn more by visiting sp-ark-labs.com.

CONTACT: Jack Phillips Vistra Communications 813-322-2590...