Housecall Pro's Inaugural Trades Thursday Draws Thousands Of Pros Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First-of-its-kind event brought home service professionals together across 98 cities and 46 states to connect, share insights and strengthen the trades community

DENVER, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Housecall Pro ®, a leading AI field service platform trusted by home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes, hosted its first Trades Thursday on October 1, with more than 4,000 sign-ups from home service professionals across 98 cities and 46 states. The event marked the start of a new annual tradition centered on building community across the industry.

In addition to locally organized meetups across the country, Housecall Pro Superpros led regional hub events in cities like New York, Philadelphia, Charlotte and Dallas to host networking sessions, peer panels and conversations on growing a skilled trades business and where the home service industry is heading.

“One of the things I appreciate most about events like this is getting into a room with other home-service professionals who are building, learning, making mistakes, improving, and willing to share what they've learned along the way,” said Aaron Wozencraft, Owner of Omni Home Comfort.“I also want to extend a special thank you to Stan Chia, the new CEO of Housecall Pro, for coming out and spending time with us Pros. It means a lot when the leadership of a company we rely on every day is willing to show up, listen, have conversations, and hear directly from the people using the platform to run their businesses. Lots of good conversations, new connections, and ideas to bring back home to Omni Home Comfort. Thanks to the entire Housecall Pro team for putting together a great event!”

Across Trades Thursday events, Pros exchanged firsthand insights on what it takes to build and grow a successful home service business. The gatherings gave local trades communities a forum to learn from one another and build relationships, with conversations spanning everything from new technology to the evolving demands of running a business in the trades.

“Trades Thursday put Pros in one room,” said Roland Ligtenberg, Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer at Housecall Pro.“They talked openly about what's working, what isn't and what it takes to grow. The connections made here will pay off long after the event. Trades Thursday is now a yearly tradition, a place where Pros learn from each other and push the trades forward.”

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About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro is a leading AI field service platform trusted by more than 200,000 home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes. With automated workflows including estimating, customer communication, scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, payments, and much more, Housecall Pro helps Pros save time, grow revenue, and earn customers' trust. Housecall Pro supports the industry through the Champion the Trades® program. Learn more at HousecallPro.com.

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