Widepoint To Present At The LD Micro 20Th Annual Main Event On Tuesday, October 20, 2026 At 4:00 P.M. Pacific Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leading provider of Secure Mobile Management Solutions, will be attending the LD Micro 20Annual Main Event from October 19-21, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

WidePoint management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Track 1, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will also be available for viewing online here. To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email ....

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit .

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

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