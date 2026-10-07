Widepoint To Present At The LD Micro 20Th Annual Main Event On Tuesday, October 20, 2026 At 4:00 P.M. Pacific Time
WidePoint management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Track 1, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will also be available for viewing online here. To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email ....
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit .
WidePoint Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
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