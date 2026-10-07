Clicdata Launches AI Agent That Lets Midmarket Teams Build Dashboards By Chat

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The conversational agent builds and edits full dashboards that blend multiple data sources from a single request in seconds, with no analyst required

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClicData, a data management and AI-enabled platform for midmarket organizations, today announced the launch of its AI Dashboard Builder. The AI agent builds and edits dashboards from plain-language requests, using the data a company already keeps in ClicData. A user types what they want to see, such as“show campaign ROI by channel this quarter,” and the agent builds the full dashboard in seconds. No coding or training is required, and the builder is available now on every ClicData plan. New users can start free with no credit card.

Early customers who adopted the AI dashboard builder have experienced time savings of about two hours per dashboard compared to building it manually. With limited business context, the agent builds the first version using the most appropriate KPIs. From there, users continue working in a chat-based interface to make further changes and additions, which reduces manual effort and saves hours of work. Requests can help with changing one or multiple charts, adding filters, pulling data tables, changing brand colors and many more operations.

“We built ClicData to make analytics accessible to businesses at any stage, from a founder with one data source to a midmarket company with no data team,” said Shree Neve, VP of Operations, North America, ClicData.“The AI Dashboard Builder takes that a step further. Now the person who has the question can build the dashboard, just by describing it.”

AI dashboard tools are multiplying, but most assume the data underneath is clean and connected. For midmarket companies without a data team, it usually is not. ClicData's agent builds from data that has been prepared, defined and governed in ClicData, so every chart shows numbers the business trusts. The finished product is a standard ClicData dashboard that teams can share, edit manually or keep refining in conversation.

Data ingestion, storage, transformation and visualization all live in one platform with ClicData. One conversation can blend sources such as Google Analytics and Salesforce into a single dashboard. Customers already use that foundation to cut manual reporting. Dasir, an automotive aftermarket company, recovered 24 days of productivity a year by replacing manual Excel consolidation with ClicData.

The builder is designed for people across a business. A marketing manager can get a campaign dashboard without waiting on an analyst. Business owners with zero business intelligence experience can build a usable dashboard the same day they upload their budget spreadsheet and sync their CRM. Analysts can iterate by conversation instead of reconfiguring widgets one at a time.

Personalized dashboard views based on each user's permissions are next on the roadmap for the AI Dashboard Builder. The builder is the first of many AI agents ClicData plans to release; it joins the company's AskAI assistants, which answer business questions with data in multiple output formats, either from existing dashboards or directly from data tables.

You can learn more about ClicData and its AI Dashboard Builder here.

About ClicData

ClicData is the data backbone midmarket organizations use to power their AI initiatives. The platform connects to hundreds of data sources, consolidates everything into a single governed data warehouse, and makes that data instantly usable, whether the end goal is a live dashboard, an automated report, or an AI agent that needs clean, structured data to act on. For midmarket companies without a dedicated data engineering team, ClicData removes the biggest blocker to AI adoption: getting the data ready in the first place. Learn more at clicdata.com.

Media contact

Daniele Spring

Uproar by Moburst for ClicData

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