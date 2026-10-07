Paytronix Announces Access Evo With Guest Intelligence For Greater Visibility Into Guest Behavior

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capability is built to help brands connect more customer information, understand behavior beyond loyalty and drive more relevant, measurable engagement, without replacing the technology already running their businesses

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, an Access Hospitality company, today announced that Access Evo, the intelligent, connected experience for hospitality, will begin a rolling launch cycle in November 2026. Paytronix Guest Intelligence will be one of the first capabilities introduced, aimed at helping hospitality teams build a clearer picture of customer behavior across loyalty, online ordering, brick and mortar purchases.

Thanks to an influx of data hospitality brands have more customer information than ever, but it often sits across multiple systems that are difficult to connect. Native to Access Evo, Guest Intelligence has been built to bring more of that information together over time, helping teams understand how customers visit, purchase and engage, including customers who have not joined their loyalty program. Thanks to Guest Intelligence, restaurants will more readily be able to identify meaningful changes in behavior, respond more relevantly and drive behaviors leading to repeat visits.

Guest Intelligence will be introduced with Access Evo alongside the recently launched Paytronix Messaging and Paytronix Rewards, helping brands move from insight to action while continuing to work with the technology and data already at the heart of their business.

Designed to work with popular point-of-sale technology each brand already uses, Guest Intelligence will help teams understand visit frequency, spend and purchasing patterns across channels. As additional data sources are connected over time, it will support a more complete view of customers who purchase through an app, online or at the counter without asking teams to replace their existing technology or connect every system on day one.

At the heart of Guest Intelligence is Segment Manager, which will help marketers build audiences based on behavior rather than loyalty enrollment status. Instead of filtering only by who is enrolled, teams will be able to identify the customers who matter most to a specific business objective, including:



Frequent, high-value customers who have not yet joined the loyalty program

Regular customers whose visits are beginning to decline

Customers with foodservice, fuel or merchandise purchasing patterns that can inform relevant engagement Audiences designed to increase visit frequency, redemption or average spend



When paired with Messaging, Guest Intelligence will help marketers move from one size fits all campaigns into highly personalized, data-backed ones, built around customer understanding into measurable engagement. Teams will be able to build targeted audiences, activate campaigns across email, SMS and push notifications, while tracking visit rates, redemption rates, and average spend.

“Businesses have more technology and more information than ever, yet their teams still spend too much time finding answers and moving between systems to get work done,” said Nonita Verma, General Manager of Paytronix and VP of F&B at Access Hospitality.“Access Evo is about making that experience much simpler. Teams should be able to see what needs their attention, understand why and get help with what happens next, while remaining in control, and without needing to move from system to system. Guest Intelligence is a strong example of what that means for hospitality operators.”

Guest Intelligence is one example of how Access Evo is being built to reduce the work between finding information, understanding what it means and acting. Over time, Access Evo is intended to do more proactive work for you and your employees such as preparing reports, planning high-priority activity and supporting campaign execution while staff remain in total control. The goal is to help operators spend less time piecing together information and more time on the decisions that drive customer value.

For more information, visit Paytronix.com.

ABOUT PAYTRONIX

Paytronix, an Access Group company, helps restaurant and convenience store brands build stronger customer relationships through loyalty, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile experiences and customer insight. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has helped brands increase repeat visits, strengthen customer value, and create more personalized experiences. For more information, visit Paytronix.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Calen McGee

Paytronix Systems, Inc.

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