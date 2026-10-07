AI Order-To-Cash Platform Stuut Raises $52.5M Series B After Unlocking 40% More Cash For Enterprises

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In running order management, credit, collections, cash application, payments, disputes and deductions end to end, Stuut's customers are cutting DSO by 47%, with over $3 billion already moving through the platform.

New York, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses worldwide have $16 trillion locked up in unpaid receivables. Stuut, the AI platform that runs order-to-cash for the some of the world's leading enterprises, is going after it.

In a world where all finance software often looks and behaves the same, Stuut offers customers the ability to automate the vast majority of their work. It runs the entire order-to-cash process, moving dollars through collections, cash application, payments, disputes, and deductions. Stuut's customers are freeing up to 40% more cash flow, with a 47% reduction in DSO.

Now, just ten months after its Series A and amid overwhelming demand, the company is announcing a $52.5 million Series B led by Insight Partners, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund, and Activant, bringing its total funding to $93 million.









Stuut founders: (L to R) Adam Chaarwari, Tarek Alaruri and Ben Winter.

The problem Stuut is solving

Most customers want to pay. But a missing PO, bad order data, or an invoice sent to the wrong person triggers weeks of emails, portal work, and internal chasing. By the time an invoice is overdue, one small error can drag sales, finance, operations, and multiple systems into the mess. At enterprise scale, getting paid turns into millions of tiny investigations consuming thousands of hours.

The cost can be enormous: broken order-to-cash processes can wipe out as much as 5% of a company's revenue, as much as $1 trillion a year across the Fortune 500 alone.

“Most businesses don't have the bandwidth to segment their base or give customers the level of service they deserve,” said Tarek Alaruri, CEO of Stuut.“By leveraging AI, we're able to deliver one of the leading solutions with continuous learning loops to improve the customer experience, reduce churn, improve NPS, and deliver better financial performance.”

How Stuut works

A missing PO can snowball into a rejected invoice, then a portal submission, then a short-pay or deduction. Stuut follows that entire chain across thousands of invoices at once, reaching customers worldwide via SMS, email, and call, logging into AP portals, reconciling cash, and taking the next action without losing context.

Every interaction makes Stuut harder to replace. It builds a living memory of each customer: how they pay, which portals they use, what breaks and how it gets fixed. That memory compounds until Stuut disappears into the background. The work keeps moving without finance teams having to manage it. When they want visibility, they can ask what happened, why it happened and exactly what Stuut did to resolve it.

This is already happening at scale. 81.7% of outbound collections activity runs without human involvement, while 95% of incoming payments are matched automatically. Stuut now extends into credit and order management, catching issues upstream before they turn into payment problems.

Importantly, enterprises don't have to change how they work. Stuut instantly integrates into any ERP, bank account, CRM, and payment system, going live in days. It's configured to each company's existing processes and controls, with every action auditable and any behavior change requiring approval.

Stuut is also partnering with leading firms across working capital to give enterprises a faster way to buy, deploy and scale the platform, including Fiserv, EY, Altamont, HIG, and more.

"As enterprises look to modernize order-to-cash operations, we're seeing increasing demand for solutions that combine AI, automation and payments expertise," said Jackson McIntosh, SVP, Payments Value Added Services at Fiserv. "Together, Fiserv and Stuut are helping clients streamline receivables, improve cash flow visibility and operate more efficiently at scale."

"Order-to-cash performance has always been capped by capacity: how many accounts a team can work, how many disputes it can chase. Stuut's autonomous execution removes that ceiling while holding to the controls a global enterprise requires. That's where agentic AI moves from promise to freeing up cash,” said Shawn Ryan, Partner, US Working Capital Leader, EY-Parthenon.

Traction

Today, Stuut is used by over 150 customers, including Fortune 50 and Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base has grown 5x since last year and more than $3 billion has moved through the platform, with customers aggressively pulling Stuut across more of the order-to-cash lifecycle.

"Stuut gives our finance team the reach to handle thousands of invoices and entities worldwide - without asking us to change how we work. It fits naturally into our existing ERP, respects the controls and audit trails we've built, and gives us confidence that its AI solution can work inside those guardrails, not around them,” said Chris Dichiara, Chief Financial Officer at Verifone. "It also lets us simply ask the platform what happened and why. At our scale, that matters more than speed alone. What we value most is trusting every action behind the work, not just seeing it get done.”

Some of the world's largest companies are seeing similar results. Bishop Lifting has rolled Stuut across 45 branches for collections, disputes and cash application, cutting overdue receivables by 35%, unlocking $3 million in working capital and increasing accounts managed per employee by 50%. Honeywell runs Stuut on top of legacy SAP to reach the long tail of customer accounts and is expanding the platform into quote-to-cash. At ZoomInfo, Stuut has collected $21.2 million and reduced time to first touch by more than 90%.

“Stuut changed how we think about AR technology. We did not need another system to help our team manage the work. We needed one that could take on more of it. A year in, Stuut automates much of our routine collections work, giving our team more time for accounts that need judgment,” said Blaine Browning, Controller & Vice President, Accounting at ZoomInfo.“Alongside other AR initiatives, Stuut contributed to DSO improving from 51 to 40 days, making the decision to renew for multiple years and expand into Disputes an easy one. What's made this even more powerful is the data partnership we kicked off with Stuut, bringing ZoomInfo's data and insights directly into the Stuut platform for their entire customer base. Pairing their automation with ZoomInfo data has been a force multiplier to our collection efforts.”

"Many enterprises have more cash tied up in receivables than they realize. A single invoice error can trigger weeks of follow-up across teams and systems, and at scale that adds up to real revenue left on the table,” said Julian Marcu, Vice President at Insight Partners and Board Member at Stuut.“Stuut has figured out how to use agents to execute that recovery process and match cash to invoices while fitting naturally within the controls, workflows, and systems finance teams already rely on. We're proud to back Tarek and the team in this next phase of growth.”

Why this matters now

The work of getting paid is getting harder to do. Finance teams are handling more customers, more transactions and more systems, while more than 300,000 accountants have left the profession since 2019. And for all the software built around order-to-cash, most of the actual work still falls to people. US businesses are carrying $7.2 trillion in trade receivables and every additional day of DSO leaves roughly $150 billion tied up. DSO is closely watched by boards and, at some companies, tied directly to CFO compensation. Now that software can actually execute the work, rather than just organize it, order-to-cash is becoming one of the highest-value deployments of AI.

Looking ahead

With the company growing over 90% quarter over quarter, Stuut will use this funding to meet overwhelming customer demand and expand deeper into the financial infrastructure around every transaction, from credit and lending to the movement of funds. The long-term ambition is much bigger: make selling radically easier for some of the world's largest enterprises. Stuut wants to carry every transaction from the moment a company decides to sell something, through every decision, document and payment in between, until the cash is in the bank.

Ends

Media images can be found here.

About Stuut

Stuut is the AI coworker that runs order-to-cash for the world's leading enterprises. Across order management, credit, collections, payments, cash application, disputes and deductions, Stuut does the work end to end and keeps going until the cash hits the bank. Over 150 companies, spanning the mid-market to the Fortune 50, including Honeywell, ZoomInfo and PerkinElmer, use Stuut to unlock up to 40% more cash flow and cut DSO by 47%. More than $3 billion has moved through the platform to date. Founded in New York by Tarek Alaruri and Ben Winter, Stuut has raised $93 million from Insight Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund, Activant, and others. Learn more at

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 900 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

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