800 Launches Free Trial Of AI Agents For Small Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Small businesses can try 800.com 's AI receptionist free for seven days on missed and after-hours calls

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 800.com today launched a seven-day free trial of 800 AI Agents for small businesses. The trial is open to all new AI Agent customers, with no limits on business size or location, and lets owners hear how an agent handles their own calls before they pay.

Small businesses miss more than half of their incoming calls, often because the owner is on a job or closed for the day. In a 2026 Goldman Sachs survey, 49% of small businesses using AI said a lack of technical expertise has been a challenge.

"A lot of small-business owners want to try AI, and they can't afford to miss calls while they figure it out," said Tom English, Vice President of Marketing at 800.com. "We built 800 AI Agents so anyone can set up an AI receptionist in a few minutes, whether or not they think of themselves as technical. With the free trial, they can test it on their own calls before paying anything."

Businesses sign up at 800.com/ai-agents, build the agent's knowledge base from their website and documents, then test it before going live. Every 800 AI Agent plan can answer calls when businesses can't, take detailed messages, text callers a booking link and transfer calls to real people.

AI Grow also books appointments on the business's calendar, qualifies leads and syncs callers to CRMs such as HubSpot and Salesforce. Businesses can forward missed calls from their existing number to the agent.

The trial includes 250 minutes, or about 80 calls. A credit card is required at signup and is charged on the eighth day. AI Starter costs $49 a month billed annually or $59 billed monthly, and AI Grow costs $124 or $149. Both plans include a 30-day money-back guarantee.

To hear an 800 AI Agent answer a call, dial 844-TRY-800-AI. The trial is limited to one account per email address.

About 800.com

800.com is a business phone platform for small businesses. Its products include toll-free and vanity numbers, call forwarding, call tracking, SMS marketing and 800 AI Agents. For more information, visit 800.com.

Media Contact

Minah Thomas, Uproar by Moburst for 800.com

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