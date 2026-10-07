Service-Line Insights Are Informing Growth Strategies For Provider Organizations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare organizations focus on changes in patient demand and case complexity as targeted service line strategies continue to be a lever for growth. Drug and supply expenses continue to outpace labor costs, while regional variations and hospital size reveal materially different cost structures, according to Strata Decision Technology's H1 2026 Strata Performance Trends report.

Operating margins improved from early-2026 lows but remain constrained, even as patient volumes continue to grow. After opening 2026 in negative territory, health systems recovered to positive 0.7% in June, underscoring both the opportunity and complexity healthcare organizations face in optimizing financial performance.

Taken together, the findings suggest that volume growth alone is an incomplete measure of performance. With margins still constrained, health systems need to understand where growth creates sufficient clinical, financial and strategic value to justify the capital, capacity and resources required.

Outpatient migration concentrates acuity in inpatient settings

Hospitals employing targeted outpatient strategies appear to be successfully shifting lower-acuity cases outside the hospital setting, resulting in higher inpatient case mix index (CMI). However that is not a universal objective for all service lines. Gynecology inpatient volumes declined 8% in H1 2026 as robotic and minimally invasive surgical techniques accelerated the transition to outpatient hysterectomy. At the same time, breast health service lines reported a 17.2% increase in inpatient volumes with a 3.21% CMI increase, likely driven by a rise in breast cancer testing and diagnoses and increased complexity of elective surgical care.

Hospital size and geography reveal distinct cost structures

Labor, supply, and drug expenses per patient day increase with hospital bed size, reflecting differences in acuity, service mix, and staffing models. The West region reports supply and labor expenses approximately 50% higher than other regions, while the Northeast and Midwest lead in drug spending. Larger hospitals derive nearly half of gross operating revenue from inpatient care, compared with roughly 10% for smaller hospitals. Midwest hospitals have the highest outpatient revenue share across all regions.

Seasonality and clinical innovation demand integrated decision-making

Outpatient visits dropped 7.5% in May 2026-a pattern consistent with prior years-driven primarily by deferral of elective and schedulable services. This seasonality creates planning opportunities for targeted outreach or capacity alignment. The data underscores that financial decisions require cross-enterprise trade-off analysis. Service line growth affects capacity needs, and short-term operating performance determines funding for longer-term investments.

"Healthcare leaders who can integrate operational strategy with financial decision analytics will be best positioned to thrive in this environment," said Alina Henderson, VP of Healthcare Solutions at Strata Decision Technology. "Our data shows that the organizations successfully managing service-line margins are those that understand not just where care needs to be delivered but can measure the impact of that shift on their income statement-whether it is driven by clinical advancement, patient preference, or seasonal behavior."

About the Data

This report uses data from Strata's Comparative AnalyticsTM solution and StrataSphereTM database. Comparative Analytics offers access to near real-time data drawn from more than 149,000 providers from over 15,000 practices and 139 specialty categories, and from 500+ unique departments across more than 2,200 hospitals. StrataSphere is a comprehensive data-sharing platform representing approximately 25% of all provider spend in U.S. healthcare.

About Strata Decision Technology

Strata Decision Technology provides a cloud-based platform of software, data, and services that helps healthcare organizations gain insights, accelerate decisions, and enhance performance. More than 2,300 organizations rely on Strata's StrataJazz and Axiom solutions for enterprise performance management software and data-driven intelligence. For more information, please visit .

Media contact:

Stephanie Fergione, Inkhouse

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