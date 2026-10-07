Lake City Bank Announces Significant Market Expansion In Fort Wayne At Electric Works

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake City Bank is pleased to announce significant expansion in the Fort Wayne market due to its continued growth. The bank will lease approximately 15,025 square feet in Electric Works that will serve as the market headquarters of the bank's Commercial Banking and Credit Administration teams. In addition, the bank will open a 2,500 square foot full-service branch at Electric Works to serve the growing community generated by the further development taking place at the Electric Works campus. The expansion further strengthens the bank's commitment to serving the Fort Wayne community while investing in one of Northeast Indiana's most transformative developments that has become a destination for businesses, entrepreneurs, residents and visitors from across the region.

Electric Works has transformed the historic former General Electric campus into a mixed-use destination that blends innovation, entrepreneurship, education, housing, dining and community engagement. By joining the growing roster of organizations located on the campus, Lake City Bank is well positioned in the heart of a vibrant innovation district and to contribute to the ongoing momentum surrounding one of Indiana's most significant placemaking initiatives.

“Lake City Bank played a key role in bringing together the bank financing package that was critical to the development of Electric Works and we are excited to further contribute to the growth of the Electric Works community. Our significant commitment to Electric Works reflects the bank's success in the Fort Wayne market over the last 27 years and our expectation that it will continue well into the future. Fort Wayne is a dynamic market and we're looking forward to continued market growth,” commented David M. Findlay, Chairman and CEO.

Kristin L. Pruitt, President, added,“The addition of a branch at Electric Works reflects our focus on delivering a full array of financial services to an underserved community near the Electric Works campus. Community banking is about partnering throughout the community and we're excited to bring Lake City Bank's products and services to this great part of Fort Wayne.”

Like other businesses located on the campus, Lake City Bank was drawn to the location due to its unique environment for its employees and underscores the importance of placemaking in attracting talent, encouraging investment and creating environments where people can connect. As Electric Works continues to evolve as a regional destination, Lake City Bank's presence will contribute to the campus's growing role as a center for commerce and collaboration.

“Lake City Bank understands what it takes to help businesses grow and communities prosper,” said Josh Parker, Chairman and CEO of Ancora, the lead developer of Electric Works.“Their commitment to Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana makes them an important addition to Electric Works and to the growing community of innovative companies and entrepreneurs investing in the region's future.”

Stephane Frijia, President and CEO of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, commented,“Lake City Bank has played an important role in the growth of Northeast Indiana and has partnered with organizations throughout the region to promote economic growth and expansion. The bank's growth in Electric Works is further evidence of its commitment to the region.”

The new branch and office space are expected to open in the first half of 2027, offering a modern banking experience while supporting the continued growth of the Electric Works community.

About Lake City Bank

Lake City Bank, a $7.2 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, was founded in 1872 and serves Central and Northern Indiana communities with 55 branch offices and a robust digital banking platform. Lake City Bank's community banking model prioritizes building in-market long-term customer relationships while delivering technology-forward solutions for retail and commercial clients. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit

About Electric Works

Electric Works is a mixed-use district of innovation, energy and culture, developed as a public-private partnership between Ancora and the City of Fort Wayne, Allen County, and the State of Indiana. A redevelopment and adaptive reuse of the former General Electric campus, Electric Works is on the National Register of Historic Places and includes more than one million square feet of space with office, innovation, education, healthcare, retail, entertainment, residential and community uses to create new opportunities for inclusive economic growth. For more information, visit the Electric Works website at fortwayneelectricworks.com.

Contact

Luke Weick

First Vice President

Marketing Manager

(574) 267-9198 x47279 office

(260) 431-7061 mobile

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