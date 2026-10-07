Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ: LINC) Investors: November 10, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Securities Class Action - Israel David LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Israel David LLC reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed against Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) on behalf of purchasers of Lincoln securities between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). The case, Bacha v. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, No. 2:26-cv-11842, is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff must move the Court by November 10, 2026.

Case details and inquiry form:

What the Complaint Alleges

On May 11, 2026, Lincoln reported first-quarter student start growth of 19.5% and raised its 2026 guidance. The complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose that Lincoln's admissions process was not effectively converting enrolled students into student starts, and that the company was experiencing a significant drop in starts relative to enrollment.

On August 10, 2026, Lincoln reported that second-quarter starts grew only about 1% even though enrollment grew about 9%,“as fewer enrolled students than expected attended the first day of class.” On this news, Lincoln's stock price fell $10.22 per share, or 24.93%, to close at $30.77 per share on August 10, 2026.

What Investors Can Do

Investors who purchased Lincoln securities during the Class Period and suffered losses may contact Israel David LLC at (888) 868-0055 or through the link above. The Firm handles securities class actions on a contingency basis, so investors pay no fees or expenses unless there is a recovery.

About Israel David LLC

Israel David LLC is an elite litigation boutique that represents companies, boards and investors in complex disputes. The Firm's partners spent decades at some of the nation's most prominent law firms handling major securities class actions and shareholder litigation, and its attorneys have been appointed by federal and state courts to lead important class actions.

Contact: Israel David LLC, 60 Broad Street, Suite 2900, New York, NY 10004, (888) 868-0055,...