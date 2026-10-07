Mbody AI Brings Physical AI Robotics Platform To Thinkequity And Maxim Investors

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBody AI Ltd. ("MBody AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MBAI) today announced that Chief Executive Officer John Fowler will present the Company's physical AI OrchestratorTM platform at The ThinkEquity Conference 2026 on October 15, following one-on-one investor meetings at the Maxim Growth Summit 2026 on October 14. Both events take place in New York City.

Highlights



Presentation: Thursday, October 15, 2026, 8:00 a.m. ET, The ThinkEquity Conference, Mandarin Oriental, New York

One-on-one investor meetings: October 14 at the Maxim Growth Summit and October 15 at The ThinkEquity Conference Topic: the MBody AI Orchestrator, which runs robots from multiple manufacturers for Fortune 500 hospitality and gaming operators



At the center of the presentation is the MBody AI OrchestratorTM, the Company's hardware-agnostic platform for running robot fleets. MBody AI is building the enterprise orchestration layer for physical AI: a common platform that coordinates robots from different manufacturers across properties, tasks and human teams. Each deployment is a foundation for additional robots, properties and supported applications, under agreements that include recurring fees.

Mr. Fowler will cover:



How the Orchestrator runs robots from multiple manufacturers as one fleet across properties and tasks

How customers add robots, properties and tasks after their first deployment The Company's growth plans following its merger with Check-Cap and its $10 million public offering completed in August 2026, including how offering proceeds are funding robots for new and existing customers



"Our customers start with a few robots at one property. Then they add robots, properties and tasks. The Orchestrator makes that growth repeatable, and that makes our business scalable. Next week in New York, I'll show investors the progress we've made and where we're taking the business next," said John Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of MBody AI.

Maxim Growth Summit 2026

Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at the Hard Rock Hotel New York. For more information, visit

The ThinkEquity Conference 2026

Mr. Fowler will present the Company's strategy and recent growth on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET in the Lotus Suite East at the Mandarin Oriental, New York. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors that day. To request a meeting, visit

Investors may also request a meeting through Lytham Partners at 602-889-9700 or....

Learn more about MBody AI's growth trajectory at ir.mbody.ai

About MBody AI Ltd.

MBody AI Ltd. (NASDAQ: MBAI) develops enterprise software that deploys and manages autonomous robot workforces for hospitality and gaming operators. The Company's proprietary MBody AI Orchestrator is a hardware-agnostic software platform that manages diverse robot fleets from multiple vendors across sites and use cases under long-term agreements. MBody AI counts Fortune 500 operators among its customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements made in graphics, images, headlines, and other visual elements of this release. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which include, among others, statements regarding the Company's participation in the Maxim Growth Summit 2026 and The ThinkEquity Conference 2026, and the occurrence and timing of the scheduled presentation and investor meetings; the Company's growth strategy, including expansion through additional robots, properties, customers, supported applications and hardware integrations, and potential distribution through facilities-service providers; the integration of the MBody AI business and the realization of the expected benefits of the merger; the Company's deployment pipeline, customer expansion, and commercial scaling; the Company's technology roadmap; the Company's ability to maintain continued compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; the Company's continued qualification as a foreign private issuer; the Company's capital requirements and expected sources of funding; and the Company's growth plans following its merger with Check-Cap and the use of the net proceeds of its August 2026 public offering. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current intentions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future events. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risk that the conferences, the presentation or the scheduled meetings do not occur as scheduled; the risk that additional hardware integrations or supported applications are delayed or not achieved; integration risks; customer concentration risk; dependence on third-party robot manufacturers; the Company's ability to convert pilot deployments into contracted revenue; the risk that the Company fails to satisfy Nasdaq continued listing standards, including the minimum bid price and shareholders' equity requirements; the risk that the Company ceases to qualify as a foreign private issuer and becomes subject to domestic reporting requirements; the Company's need for additional capital and the dilutive effect of any financing; the risk that the Company uses the net proceeds of its August 2026 public offering in ways other than currently expected; market conditions; and other factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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