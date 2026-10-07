Adapfin Appoints Michael Day As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran finance executive brings enterprise financial leadership, fundraising experience, and a track record supporting two successful exits

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- adapfin today announced the appointment of Michael Day as Chief Financial Officer, strengthening its executive leadership team and advancing the financial management, capital strategy, and operating discipline needed to support the company's growth.

Day joins adapfin's management team with more than 30 years of experience across enterprise finance, capital formation, operations, and complex transactions, including leadership roles with Dell Technologies, Atos, and Ensono. His background combines financial leadership in large technology organizations with hands-on work helping companies raise capital, build finance functions, and prepare for strategic transactions.

At adapfin, Day will lead fundraising and financial management, working closely with CEO and Founder Endré Jarraux Walls and the executive team. His responsibilities will include capital planning, investor relationships, budgeting, forecasting, cash-flow management, financial reporting, and controls.

“Building a company that serves financial institutions requires discipline across the entire business,” said Walls.“Michael's appointment is an important step in our organizational maturity. He brings the enterprise finance experience and fundraising expertise to help us secure growth capital, manage it responsibly, and build a financial foundation that supports our customers, our team, and our investors.”

Throughout his career, Day has helped structure, negotiate, and close more than $10 billion in total contract value. He has also helped two former organizations strengthen their financial operations and prepare for successful exits, with valuations ranging from approximately 7 to 12 times annual recurring revenue.

That experience includes improving reporting and controls, developing reliable forecasts, managing cash flow, evaluating financing options, and preparing management teams for investor and buyer due diligence.

“adapfin has built an ambitious platform, and my role is to help ensure the company has the capital and financial discipline to deliver on that opportunity,” said Day.“My priorities are clear: lead fundraising, establish reliable financial management, and give the leadership team the information it needs to make confident decisions as the business grows.”

The appointment strengthens adapfin's organizational foundation as it brings Nucleus BankOS, its AI-native banking platform, to market.

About adapfin

adapfin is a banking technology company based in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, that built Nucleus BankOSTM to help financial institutions simplify technology, improve operating economics, accelerate innovation and progressively reduce legacy dependency.

Media Contact

adapfin Communications

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215-940-6884 x.8488

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at