XM Receives“Global Customer Experience Leader Award 2026” At The Trustfinance Performance Awards

SINGAPORE, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The recognition highlights XM's established global customer experience infrastructure and its continued focus on supporting traders across international markets.

XM has received the Global Customer Experience Leader Award 2026 as part of the TrustFinance Performance Awards 2026, recognizing the broker's focus on customer experience across its international operations.

XM reports a global client base of more than 20 million customers across over 190 countries, supported by a Customer Experience Team operating in more than 30 languages. The company also provides a dedicated Help Center and multiple customer support channels as part of its broader service infrastructure.

The recognition comes as customer experience continues to play an increasingly important role in online financial services, where traders interact with brokers across multiple stages of the customer journey - from account opening and platform access to ongoing account support and assistance when issues arise.

Customer Experience Across a Global Client Base

Supporting a geographically diverse client base requires more than a single customer service channel. XM's customer-facing infrastructure combines direct assistance with online support resources and multilingual service capabilities designed to serve customers across different markets.

XM's official materials state that its Customer Experience Team supports clients in more than 30 languages, while its support infrastructure includes a dedicated Help Center and several communication channels for customers seeking additional assistance. XM also promotes 24/7 customer support as part of its service offering.

“Customer experience in financial services goes beyond a single interaction with a support team. It includes how accessible support is, how clearly a company communicates with its customers, and how consistently that experience is delivered throughout the customer journey,” said Peter Bu, CEO of TrustFinance.“XM's established international presence and customer service infrastructure make customer experience a relevant area of recognition within the 2026 Performance Awards.”

The TrustFinance Performance Awards form part of the TrustFinance Awards 2026 program and are designed to recognize organizations through an evaluation framework covering areas including operational performance, customer experience, service quality, platform performance, innovation, and overall business performance.

Customer service has also been a recurring area of external recognition for XM. The broker's official awards record includes Best Customer Service 2026 from CFI.co, Best Customer Experience Broker, Global 2024 from Finance Magnates, and Outstanding Customer Service Global 2024 from CFI.co.

The Global Customer Experience Leader Award 2026 adds to that record of customer-focused recognition and reflects the role that service accessibility and customer support infrastructure continue to play as online trading businesses operate across increasingly diverse international markets.

About XM

XM is an internationally established trading and investment firm, with over 20 million clients from over 190 countries. Armed with multiple international licenses, XM offers competitive services for retail traders, investors, and affiliates.

With over 15 years of serving clients, XM has proven to be fair, trustworthy, and dependable. Traders can access over 1,400 instruments across all devices. The award-winning broker is known for its wide range of products, excellent support, and outstanding education.

Risk warning: Trading involves significant risks and may result in the loss of your invested capital. T&Cs apply.

More information is available on XM's official website.

About TrustFinance Awards

The TrustFinance Awards recognize organizations across the global financial services industry through two principal programs: the Performance Awards, focused on data-driven and structured performance evaluation, and the Community Choice Awards, which reflect community participation and voting.

TrustFinance Awards 2026 also introduced its Verified Recognition framework, designed to place greater emphasis on transparency, structured evaluation, and the ability to verify award recognition.

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