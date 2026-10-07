Algorhythm Introduces Azure P2PTM, A Renewable Power Generation Process Designed To Deliver Around-The-Clock Power



Pyrolysis-to-Power Process Converts Low-Value Forest Wood into Firm, Renewable Electricity Technology Produces Dispatchable Power Without Dependence on Wind or Sunlight



Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (the“Company”) (NASDAQ: RIME ) – a diversified holding company that owns and operates Azure Holdings, a renewable power plant developer, and SemiCab, an AI enabled logistics provider, today introduced Azure P2PTM, the pyrolysis-to-power process at the center of its recently acquired Azure Holdings business.

Azure P2PTM is designed to convert low-value forest wood into renewable electricity capable of operating around the clock. Unlike intermittent renewable resources that depend on weather conditions, Azure P2PTM uses renewable biomass as a continuously available fuel source, enabling power generation when customers need it.

The technology is being developed for large-scale power consumers, including data centers, utilities and industrial facilities where access to reliable power has become an increasingly important infrastructure requirement.

From Forest Residuals to Renewable Power

Azure P2PTM begins with wood chips derived from lower-value portions of working forests, including tops, limbs, thinnings and other low-grade wood.

The process occurs in five primary stages:

Low-grade forest material is processed into chips and delivered to the plant.The chips are dried to a controlled moisture content. Water removed during this stage is captured as part of the process, creating an additional resource and potential revenue stream.The dried material enters a sealed, zero-oxygen chamber where heat breaks down the wood without burning it.The conversion process produces syngas, a clean fuel gas, and biochar, a solid carbon co-product.The syngas is combusted to raise steam, which drives turbines to generate electricity.

The result is renewable electricity that does not depend on wind or sunlight and can be available whenever customers require it up to 99.9999% uptime.

Firm, Renewable Power

The ability to generate power continuously is central to Azure P2PTM. Working forests regenerate the biomass used as feedstock, while the process itself does not depend on real-time weather conditions. The result is a renewable power source designed to operate around the clock.

Management believes this combination of renewability and dispatchability makes Azure P2PTM particularly well suited for data centers, advanced manufacturing facilities and other power-intensive operations requiring high levels of reliability.

“Renewable power is increasingly important, but for large-scale power consumers, reliability is equally critical,” said Andrew Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Algorhythm Holdings.“A data center cannot simply stop operating when the sun sets or the wind stops blowing. Azure P2PTM is designed to address both sides of that equation by providing renewable power from a fuel source capable of supporting continuous generation.”

Creating Value from an Underutilized Resource

Azure P2PTM is designed to utilize forest materials with limited traditional commercial uses, including tops, limbs, thinnings and other low-grade wood rather than higher-value sawlogs used to manufacture lumber.

Creating commercial use for this material can also support active forest management. Thinning crowded stands gives remaining trees additional room to grow and removes material that can contribute to wildfire risk.

U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz recently highlighted the importance of these practices, stating that“Active forest management remains essential to creating resilient, productive forests,” during testimony before the House Agriculture Committee on July 22, 2026.

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with two primary assets, Azure Holdings and SemiCab Holdings. Azure Holdings, dba Azure Energy (“Azure”), is a developer of renewable biomass power generation infrastructure. Its team, including its co-founders, consists of some of the most experienced biomass power plant experts in the U.S. today. Collectively, this team has designed and built 72 facilities generating 17.5 GW of renewable power to date. Azure was launched in 2025 and has already secured equity participation, which management estimates to have a net present value of over $220 million, in multiple power plants currently under construction in the U.S. Azure has significant fee-based consulting revenues under multi-year contracts and is generating positive EBITDA. For additional information, please go to: .

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. also owns and operates SemiCab, an AI-enabled logistics software provider. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform is designed to provide the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully loaded round trips. With SemiCab's AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing. For additional information, please go to: .

Investor Relations Contact

Brendan Hopkins

407-645-5295

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