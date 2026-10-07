Naples Comprehensive Health Names Danny Hogan Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Naples, Fla., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) announced today that Danny Hogan has been named its next Chief Financial Officer. Hogan joined the organization on Oct. 5.

Hogan brings extensive health care finance and operational leadership experience to NCH. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer, Shared Services and Integrated Operations, at Bon Secours Mercy Health, a $14 billion nonprofit health system with 47 hospitals across the United States and Ireland. In that role, he led financial strategy across a broad portfolio of enterprise operations, with a focus on transformation, sustainable operating-performance improvement, strategic partnerships and growth initiatives.

“Danny is an accomplished health care finance executive whose experience leading complex organizations and advancing sustainable performance will be invaluable as NCH continues to grow,” said Paul Hiltz, FACHE, President and CEO of NCH.“His financial expertise, strategic perspective and collaborative leadership style will help us build on our strong foundation while supporting our commitment to deliver exceptional care throughout Southwest Florida.”

As Chief Financial Officer, Hogan will provide executive leadership for NCH's financial strategy, planning and stewardship. His role will be central to ensuring the organization maintains a strong financial foundation while making thoughtful investments in the people, facilities, technology and clinical programs needed to meet the region's evolving health care needs.

“The Board of Trustees is pleased to welcome Danny to NCH,” said Scott Lutgert, Chair of the NCH Board of Trustees.“He brings the depth of experience and disciplined financial leadership needed to help guide NCH's continued growth and ensure the organization remains well positioned to serve our community for years to come.”

Hogan joins NCH during a period of continued growth and advancement across the system. Working with NCH leadership and the Board of Trustees, he will help align the organization's financial priorities with its long-term strategic goals, responsibly manage growth and ensure NCH's operations remain on solid financial footing as the system expands access to high-quality care throughout Southwest Florida.

Before assuming his current position, Hogan served as Chief Financial Officer of the Bon Secours Mercy Health Shared Services Organization; Chief Financial Officer of Bon Secours Health System Ireland; and Chief Financial Officer of Mercy Health's Cincinnati West Market hospital. Earlier in his career, he held finance positions with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and Humana Inc.

Hogan earned a Master of Accountancy from Northern Kentucky University, an MBA with a concentration in health sector management from the University of Louisville and a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Kentucky.

About NCH

Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) is an advanced community healthcare system serving Southwest Florida with premier routine, critical, and specialty care. A locally governed nonprofit, NCH has been recognized among America's Top 50 hospitals which puts it in the top 1% in the nation for clinical excellence. It was also named a Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital by Modern Healthcare. The system includes NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Hospital, with more than 700 beds and more than 750 physicians, along with medical facilities in dozens of locations throughout Southwest Florida. NCH is the region's only Joint Commission-accredited Comprehensive Stroke Center, and its cardiac care program ranks among the top three in the state. With the largest provider network, urgent and immediate care centers, diagnostic facilities, and two hospitals, NCH continues to advance the quality of care close to home. For more information, visit nchmd.org.

CONTACT: Angie Barrell Naples Comprehensive Health 855-300-8209...