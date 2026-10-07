Lightning Protection Institute Sponsors New Magazine To Advance Collaboration Across Construction And Related Industries

The CONNECTOR Inaugural Issue: Sponsored by the LPI

Lightning Protection Institute: Leading the way for the proper design, installation and inspection of lightning protection systems.

The CONNECTOR unites lightning protection, building enclosure, roofing, electrical, legal, and insurance perspectives to advance collaboration.

- Kelley Collins, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The CONNECTORLIBERTYVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lightning Protection Institute Sponsors New Magazine to Advance Collaboration Across Construction and Related IndustriesThe CONNECTOR unites lightning protection, building enclosure, roofing, electrical, legal, and insurance perspectives to advance collaboration.The Lightning Protection Institute announces its sponsorship of The CONNECTOR, a new cross-industry magazine created to strengthen collaboration across construction and related industries.The inaugural issue brings together perspectives from lightning protection, building enclosure, roofing, electrical, legal, and insurance professionals. Readers can explore how roofing partnerships, coordinated design, clear contracts, and insurance considerations connect-and how understanding one another's work can improve project outcomes. Technical articles on lightning protection, risk assessment, and resilience offer additional insights into protecting structures and their operating systems.“Our success is connected. Each of us brings different expertise and a different frame of reference to the same structures, risks, and decisions,” said Kelley Collins, founder and editor-in-chief of The CONNECTOR.“This magazine was created to help us understand one another's work, bridge knowledge gaps, and start conversations that lead to better projects and shared success.”The Lightning Protection Institute encourages anyone working on a roof-or contributing to the design, construction, protection, or maintenance of a structure-to read The CONNECTOR, explore other industries' perspectives, and learn how lightning protection systems fit into coordinated efforts to create safer, more resilient structures. Readers are invited to reach out to the Institute to ask questions and identify opportunities to collaborate.Read The CONNECTOR:About the Lightning Protection InstituteThe Lightning Protection Institute advances lightning protection to strengthen structural resilience and life safety. Its work is built on recognized standards, and supported by education and professional certification that help prepare individuals to apply those standards in practice.Since 1955, the Institute has brought together manufacturers, contractors, installers, designers, engineers, and industry partners while collaborating with architects, code officials, facility professionals, and communities. It provides education, guidance, and practical resources to connect people and organizations with qualified experts and trusted information for the design, installation, inspection, and maintenance of lightning protection systems.Explore collaboration with the Lightning Protection Institute:Send a message to... or learn more at .

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Lightning Protection Institute Sponsors New Magazine to Advance Collaboration Across Construction and Related Industries News Provided By Lightning Protection Institute October 07, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Insurance Industry, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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