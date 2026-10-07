Award-Winning Interior Designer Adrian Galvan Levels Up His Design Business By Expanding His Industry Presence

Adrian Galvan Levels Up His Design Business with New Speaking Engagements, Industry Leadership and a New Website.

Specializing in residential, commercial, custom floral and wellness design, Galvan is increasingly taking his design expertise beyond client projects and into conversations around leadership, wellness, inclusivity and the business of interior design.

Adrian Galvan is an award-winning interior designer specializing in residential, commercial, custom floral and wellness design. Through Designology founded in 2011, on the principles of Creativity, Collaboration, and Communication.

As a Diversity Grant recipient, Galvan directed funding toward a new website for his Interior Design business, working with 24/7 Creative Agency.

Adrian Galvan is an award-winning interior designer specializing in residential, commercial, custom floral and wellness design. Through Designology founded in 2011, on the principles of Creativity, Collaboration, and Communication,

Adrian Galvan Expands Industry Presence with Exciting Speaking Engagements, A Diversity Award and a newly launched website

- Adrian Galvan, founder and principal of DesignologySAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning interior designer Adrian Galvan is entering a new chapter in his design career, expanding his presence beyond the studio through a growing roster of speaking engagements, industry leadership opportunities and a newly launched website for Adrian Galvan Interior Design.Known for his work across residential, commercial, custom floral and wellness design, Galvan has increasingly become a voice within the design community, sharing his perspective on leadership, engagement, inclusivity and the business of design.From Designer to Industry Voice, Galvan recently took the stage at Gather 2026, where he was featured as a speaker in two sessions addressing some of the challenges and opportunities facing today's design and trade communities.His presentations included“How National Committees Get Results Using the ACES Concepts,”“Engaging Members & Building Leaders with Design Communities,” and“The Power of Perspective: Inclusive Design & Communication for Better Client Experiences.” His speaking work reflects a broader commitment to creating more inclusive, connected and engaged design communities.That role as an industry communicator will continue with Galvan serving as Master of Ceremonies for the 2026 Celebrating Design Texas Awards, presented by the ASID Texas Chapter.Now in its 23rd year, the Celebrating Design Texas Awards recognizes outstanding Texas Chapter volunteers and the talent of its members. The event has become a signature celebration within the A&D community, often described as the industry's equivalent of an awards-season showcase.Galvan returns to the stage following his role as MC at last year's event. According to the event's planning committee, his combination of professionalism, warmth, presentation skills and lighthearted banter helped create an engaging pace and atmosphere throughout the program.“It is truly an honor to be entrusted with the role of Master of Ceremonies for this distinguished 'Celebrating Design Texas' awards show for the ASID Texas Chapter. This event celebrates innovation, creativity, and excellence, and alongside such talented professionals, it is a privilege I cherish deeply. My goal as an MC is to make events fun and lighthearted for all, while creating an environment to honor amazing volunteers and extraordinary talent.”Bringing Design-Business conversations to a wider audience, Galvan has also expanded his reach beyond traditional industry events, recently appearing as a guest on the“Control Your Chaos” podcast, a conversation focused on the challenges of owning and operating businesses connected to real estate.Drawing from his experience in design and construction, Galvan discussed the importance of planning and managing the inevitable complexity that comes with running a business. The episode has become the podcast's most-viewed episode to date, according to Galvan.Alongside his growing industry profile, Galvan is investing directly in the continued growth of his firm. As a recent Diversity Grant recipient, Galvan used the opportunity to invest in a new website for Adrian Galvan Interior Design. The expansion has also supported the addition of an intern and an extern to his program, creating new opportunities for emerging talent within the firm.The website and business expansion are also being driven in large part by two new opportunities for collaboration. SG Custom Builders of Luxury Homes reached out to incorporate Galvan's full-service design capabilities into their projects, while another longtime local design colleague and mentor who is retiring, has graciously offered to refer clients to Galvan and promote his firm through her extensive professional network.Another significant development has come through a longstanding professional relationship with a local design colleague whom Galvan has admired and viewed as a mentor. As the designer prepares to retire, she has offered to refer her clients to Galvan and promote his firm through her existing network.“It is an honor and I am absolutely flattered to be part of her successful career and her 'transfer' strategy. My colleague even offered to send out an email to her database and list my firm as a referral on her company's website.” For Galvan, these developments leveling up his website, leadership opportunities and his design business mark the next phase in the evolution of his practice-one that increasingly combines design expertise with education, industry engagement and strategic business growth.For Galvan, these opportunities represent more than individual career milestones. They reflect the evolution of a design practice built around relationships, collaboration and a willingness to engage with the broader industry. As his portfolio continues to expand-from client projects and business development to speaking, mentoring and industry events-Galvan is positioning his firm for its next stage of growth while continuing to contribute to the conversations shaping the design community.About Adrian Galvan Interior DesignAdrian Galvan is an award-winning interior designer specializing in residential, commercial, custom floral and wellness design. Through Designology founded in 2011, on the principles of Creativity, Collaboration, and Communication, Adrian Galvan has established an Award-Winning Interior Design Firm based in San Antonio, TX with the ability to complete multiple projects simultaneously and throughout the country. To learn more and explore his portfolio visit his new website: .

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Award-winning Interior Designer Adrian Galvan Levels Up His Design Business by Expanding His Industry Presence News Provided By 24/7 Creative Agency October 07, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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