Surface Transportation Board Delivers Improved Data Access With Huwise

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Franck Carassus, CSO and Co-Founder, Huwise

New STB Open Data Portal makes the agency's datasets more transparent, accessible, and easy to use

- Franck Carassus, CSO and co-founder of Huwise

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Huwise, the leading provider of data product marketplace solutions, today announced that its technology has been deployed by the Surface Transportation Board (STB) as part of its data modernization efforts to underpin its Open Data Portal.

The Surface Transportation Board is the United States federal agency that is charged with the economic regulation of various modes of surface transportation, primarily freight rail. It has jurisdiction over railroad rate, practice, and service issues and rail restructuring transactions, including mergers, line sales, line construction, and line abandonments.

Delivering transparency through data visualizations

Available in beta, the STB's Open Data Portal makes the agency's datasets more transparent, accessible, and easy to use. It provides centralized access to machine-readable data, converting information that was previously available only in weekly spreadsheets into a more user-friendly format. Through the portal, users, including researchers, industry stakeholders, and the public, can now better understand the rail network as part of the STB's commitment to open government. Users can easily export the Board's service data to their preferred analytical platforms or large language models to aid analysis and research.

The portal also offers basic graphic data visualizations of key service metrics, such as cars online and train speed, to help the public more easily interpret the data. Currently focused on EP 724 rail service data, the agency plans to expand the Open Data Portal over time to include all public data collected by the Board and to improve the visualizations offered to the public.

Based on an intuitive, e-commerce marketplace-style experience, Huwise's data product marketplace solution is designed to increase data consumption and value. It enables organizations and their employees to provide secure, compliant self-service access to data in the right formats to deliver usage by both humans and AI.

Franck Carassus, CSO and Co-Founder of Huwise said:

“The Surface Transportation Board has a critical role in the US economy, supporting an efficient, competitive, and sound surface transportation network. Delivering understandable, trustworthy data in the right formats to its wide range of stakeholders is vital to its success. This new portal simplifies the sharing process and builds a stronger collaborative ecosystem around data.”

The Surface Transportation Board Open Data Portal (Beta) can be accessed at

About Huwise

Huwise helps data leaders transform their data into a source of knowledge, innovation, and performance.

We design a SaaS data product marketplace solution tailored to business teams and non-expert users, making data accessible, actionable, and value-generating. With Huwise, organizations provide employees and partners with secure, self-service access to their data products through a single platform.

In just a few weeks, we can deploy any type of data product marketplace, whether internal or external.

Today, more than 350 clients across 25 countries rely on Huwise to accelerate their data initiatives, with over 3,000 platforms already deployed worldwide. Backed by over 15 years of expertise in data management, we deliver tailored support to address the business use cases of our clients.



Christopher Measures

Measures Consulting

+44 1953 681988

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Surface Transportation Board delivers improved data access with Huwise News Provided By Measures Consulting October 07, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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