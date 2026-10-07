RozieAI Journey Rebrands as ONEJRNY to Unify Enterprise Experiences for the AI Era

ONEJRNY connects enterprise context, intelligence, and action to deliver personalized guidance, automate processes, and improve outcomes.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RozieAI Journey today announced its rebrand to ONEJRNY, reflecting an expanded vision for how organizations connect people, AI, and enterprise systems to deliver better decisions and outcomes.

Organizations today operate across fragmented data, business systems, workflows, teams, and channels. ONEJRNY provides a common AI experience and execution layer across these environments, bringing together intent, authorized enterprise information, real-time context, policies, workflows, and business capabilities. The platform supports personalized customer experiences as well as employee workflows with decision support, process automation, and workflow execution, connecting context to the right guidance and action without rebuilding intelligence across individual systems.

“Adding AI independently to every enterprise silo risks recreating the same fragmentation organizations are trying to overcome,” said Vinay Sukumar, CEO of ONEJRNY.“As new channels and AI assistants emerge, enterprises need a common experience layer that connects customer intent with the right context, guidance, and action across their existing systems. ONEJRNY provides that layer, helping organizations deliver a consistent, personalized experience without rebuilding intelligence separately in every system or channel.”

This becomes increasingly important as AI agents begin participating directly in customer and enterprise workflows. Personalized and operational requests require trusted access to enterprise information and capabilities, with the appropriate identity, permissions, policies, and controls applied.

ONEJRNY works with existing systems of record, data sources, applications, workflows, and transaction systems, allowing organizations to progressively introduce AI-enabled experiences and automation while maintaining governance and operational control.

ONEJRNY is designed for organizations managing complex, high-value processes and experiences across industries including travel and hospitality, insurance, healthcare, and financial services.

The rebrand carries forward the company's existing technology, team, customer commitments, and focus on helping organizations turn enterprise context into better decisions, actions, and outcomes.

The ONEJRNY name reflects the company's belief that customers should experience one connected journey, even when many systems, teams, channels, physical environments, and AI agents sit behind it.

About ONEJRNY:

ONEJRNY is an AI experience and execution layer that connects enterprise context, intelligence, and action. The platform helps organizations deliver personalized guidance, automate workflows, support better decisions, and enable trusted actions across customers, employees, AI agents, channels, and existing enterprise systems.

ONEJRNY works with existing technology and systems of record, helping organizations introduce AI-enabled experiences and automation without requiring a rip-and-replace transformation.

James Thompson

ONEJRNY

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RozieAI Journey Rebrands as ONEJRNY to Unify Enterprise Experiences for the AI Era News Provided By ONEJRNY October 07, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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