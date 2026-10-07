The Art Of Living Well: Heidi Skolnik Launches“Your GLP-1 Game Plan”

Your GLP-1 Game Plan: What Your Doctor Didn't Tell You About How to Eat, Move, and Thrive on Weight Loss Medication,

Heidi Skolnik (Photo Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge)

Heidi Skolnik, Wolf Blitzer (Photo Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge)

Your GLP-1 Game Plan: What Your Doctor Didn't Tell You About How to Eat, Move, and Thrive on Weight Loss Medication

MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Heidi Skolnik, Mei Fung (Photo Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nutritionist, exercise physiologist and bestselling author Heidi Skolnik, MS, CDN, FACSM, celebrated the publication of her new book, Your GLP-1 Game Plan: What Your Doctor Didn't Tell You About How to Eat, Move, and Thrive on Weight Loss Medication, with a special reception at ⁠One Art Space in Tribeca.Hosted by Michael Glantz, the evening brought guests together for bubbles, bites, an author talk and book signing inside the Warren Street gallery, where the final night of celebrated artist Hunt Slonem's Through the Looking Glass provided a colorful and unexpected backdrop for a conversation about health, nutrition and navigating life on GLP-1 medications.Published by Little, Brown Spark and released September 22nd, 2026 Your GLP-1 Game Plan is designed as a practical, evidence-based guide for people who are considering or already taking GLP-1 medications. Rather than focusing solely on the medication, Skolnik examines what happens beyond the prescription, including nutrition, exercise, side effects, emotional well-being, maintaining muscle and energy, and developing sustainable habits.The new book Your GLP-1 Game Plan made the New York Times Best-Seller list as #7 in the Advice, How-to & Miscellaneous category. For more details, please visit:The 304-page book translates the science surrounding GLP-1 use into practical strategies for everyday life. Among its subjects are meal timing, building what Skolnik calls a“Balanced GLP-1 Plate,” mitigating common side effects, supplements, changing relationships with food and body image, movement and fitness. It also includes 50 recipes designed to help readers meet nutritional needs even when appetite is reduced.The subject arrives at a time when GLP-1 medications have moved rapidly into the mainstream. Skolnik argues that the prescription itself is only part of the equation and that users often receive limited accompanying guidance about diet, fitness and mental health. Her book seeks to fill that gap with actionable information intended to support adequate nutrition, strength, stamina, energy and long-term health.The evening offered a fitting intersection of two seemingly different worlds: the science of living well and the imagination of contemporary art.Surrounding guests was Hunt Slonem's Through the Looking Glass, curated by One Art Space co-owner MaryAnn Giella McCulloh. The exhibition filled the gallery with Slonem's signature rabbits, butterflies, and birds.Notable attendees included: Heidi Skolnik, Michael Glantz, Brad Skolnik, Wolf Blitzer, Lynn Blitzer, Eric Hall, Sam Brock, Savanah Sellers, Joy Bauer, MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Hunt Slonem, Dr. Marci Goolsby, Dr. Ashley Austin and Dr. Ellen Casey, Dr. Jordan Metzel and Esther Newberg.For further details of Heidi Skolnik's new book, Your GLP-1 Game Plan, please visit:About Heidi Skolnik, M.S., C.D.N., FACSM:Heidi Skolnik, M.S., C.D.N., FACSM, is a nationally recognized nutrition expert, thought leader and co-author of the New York Times bestseller The Whole Body Reset. With master's degrees in nutrition and exercise science, she has spent decades helping professional athletes, Olympians, performing artists and individuals optimize health and performance. Skolnik pioneered the application of sports nutrition to the performing arts and oversees performance nutrition programs at The Juilliard School and the School of American Ballet, and has consulted with many Broadway productions. Her professional sports experience includes serving as team nutritionist for the New York Giants, New York Mets, New York Knicks and New York Liberty, and she has been part of the Women's Sports Medicine Center at Hospital for Special Surgery for more than 20 years.An internationally sought-after speaker and media expert, Skolnik has appeared on Today, Good Morning America, The View and Live! and has been featured in The Washington Post and AARP. She is the author or co-author of five books and a Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine. Skolnik serves on the medical advisory committees of the National Menopause Foundation and New York Road Runners and on the editorial board of the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine's Sports Health. Her approach to nutrition emphasizes practical, sustainable eating that makes room for foods both nourishing and pleasurable.For more information, please visit:IG: @heidiskolnik | FB: NutritionConditioning | X / T: @heidiskolnik

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The Art of Living Well: Heidi Skolnik Launches“Your GLP-1 Game Plan” News Provided By Lawlor Media Group, Inc. October 07, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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