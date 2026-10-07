Vresk Launches AI Workspace That Puts Open Models Side By Side And Labels Every Answer With Its Source

Vresk is one AI workspace for open models, opening to the public October 6, 2026.

Vresk Launches AI Workspace for Comparing Open Models Side by Side

- Josh Hikida, Founder of VreskMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vresk, a web-based AI workspace, opened to the public this week at vresk and launches on Product Hunt today. The workspace lets people put the same question to up to three open AI models at once, read the answers side by side, and keep their notes, files and memory in a single workspace no matter which model is answering.The launch comes as open-weight AI models from labs in China, the United States and Europe arrive at a steady pace, each with different strengths. Many people now keep separate subscriptions to several AI apps, and comparing models usually means pasting the same prompt into several windows. Moving to a different app typically means uploading files again and re-explaining context.How the comparison worksA Vresk user writes one prompt and chooses the models to compare. The replies appear side by side, each labeled with the model that wrote it and a badge showing where that model was built. From there, the user can keep working with any model on the shelf. Notes, uploaded files and memory are stored in the user's workspace rather than inside any single model, so they remain available when the user starts working with a different one."A new open model comes out every few months, and the only real way to know if it fits your work is to try it on your own work," said Josh Hikida, founder of Vresk. "Vresk lets people put models side by side on the same question, see exactly who answered, and keep everything they've built in one place while they decide."Labels on every answerEvery reply in Vresk carries an "Answered by" label naming the model that wrote it, along with an origin badge. A single setting limits the available models to those built in the United States and Europe. Users can view what Vresk remembers about them, turn memory off or delete it.Beyond textThe same chat can produce working interactive tools, such as a mortgage calculator, and designed slide decks that export to PowerPoint.Pricing and availabilityVresk is available now in any modern web browser at vresk. A free tier requires no credit card, and guest access is available without creating an account. Vresk Plus, which adds the largest models on the shelf, costs US$20 per month at a flat rate.About VreskVresk is a web-based workspace for open AI models. Every reply names the model that wrote it and where that model was built, and users' notes, history and memory stay in their workspace. Vresk was founded by Josh Hikida, a 2026 UBC Sauder graduate. It was built in Vancouver, is based in Miami, Florida, and is made by Baran Labs LLC. More information is available at vresk.

Kennedy Booth

Vresk

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Vresk Launches AI Workspace That Puts Open Models Side by Side and Labels Every Answer With Its Source News Provided By Baran Labs LLC October 07, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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