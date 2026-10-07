Achieve ABA Receives Accreditation From Autism Commission On Quality (ACQ)

Autism Commission on Quality

Achieve ABA

- Janelis De Jesus, CEO, Achieve ABA

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) has awarded a full two-year accreditation to Achieve ABA for its applied behavior analysis (ABA) programs in Massachusetts.

Achieve ABA's programs were evaluated against ACQ's Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide.

“This accreditation reinforces our position as a leader in our industry, setting us apart through a commitment to best practices, continuous improvement, and a focus on customer satisfaction,” said Janelis De Jesus, CEO of Achieve ABA.

Achieve ABA provides high-quality, family-centered, evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) services to children and young adults with autism and related developmental needs. Services are provided in center-based and in-home settings and are individualized to each client's clinical needs, with a focus on skill development, reducing barriers to independence, caregiver involvement, and generalization of skills across everyday environments. Achieve ABA is committed to clinical excellence, compassionate care, ongoing staff development, data-driven decision making, and collaboration with families and other professionals to support meaningful, lasting outcomes.

“People with autism deserve high-quality ABA services,” said Erick Dubuque, director of standards and quality for ACQ.“Organizations applying for accreditation from the Autism Commission on Quality must meet rigorous standards for patient care, administration, and transparency. Achieve ABA underwent a thorough review process to earn its accreditation.”

ACQ's review process includes a wide range of business, clinical, and quality improvement activities to promote best practices and evidence-based pathways. The assessment considers clinical observations and satisfaction surveys from patients and staff, leadership interviews, and a desktop review.

ACQ continues to accept new applications for its two-year accreditation from organizations offering ABA as a healthcare service to individuals with autism.

To learn more, visit autismcommission.

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About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)

The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a non-profit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ's mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations.

ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.

Learn more at autismcommission.

Andy Beres

Council of Autism Service Providers

+1 410-375-7259

email us here

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Achieve ABA Receives Accreditation from Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) News Provided By Council of Autism Service Providers October 07, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Science



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