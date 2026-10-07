Travel South USA Launches New 'Southern Journeys' To Turn Inspiration Into Bookable Travel

Southern Journeys

New multi-state itineraries showcase the American South through music, food, culture and history, and outdoor adventure

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Travel South USA, in partnership with America 4 You, has launched Southern Journeys, a new collection of multi-state itineraries designed to make it easier for the international travel trade to plan and sell immersive trips across the American South.Built around four of the region's strongest travel experiences - music, food, history and culture, and the outdoors - Southern Journeys connects destinations across state lines into thoughtfully designed road trips featuring some of the South's most distinctive places, stories and experiences.Developed with America 4 You, a receptive tour operator specializing in customized U.S. travel, the collection combines destination inspiration with practical trip-planning tools, including suggested routes, drive times, maps, recommended experiences and insider“Pro Tips.”“The American South is made for journeys that cross state lines,” said Lena Ross, Chief Operating Officer of America 4 You.“Southern Journeys connects the experiences international travelers are looking for into thoughtful, easy-to-sell itineraries that the travel trade can customize for their clients.”The collection spans the region, from the musical heritage of Nashville, Memphis, Muscle Shoals, the Mississippi Delta and New Orleans to the culinary traditions of the Gulf Coast, Birmingham and Atlanta. Additional routes explore the people and places that shaped American history and outdoor experiences from the Great Smoky Mountains to the Gulf Coast, while journeys through Missouri, Kentucky and Arkansas showcase music, barbecue and bourbon, rivers, caves and mountain trails. Southern Journeys Itineraries.“International travelers don't experience the South one state at a time, and our product development shouldn't stop at state lines,” said Liz Bittner, President & CEO of Travel South USA.“Southern Journeys brings our destinations together around the experiences that motivate people to travel - great music, unforgettable food, powerful stories and extraordinary outdoor places. Most importantly, these itineraries give our travel trade partners tangible products they can use to build and sell longer, richer journeys through the South.”About Travel South USA: Travel South USA is the global voice of the American South. Since 1965, it has united twelve states into one destination brand, celebrating the region's culture, cuisine, music, history, and hospitality. Its mission is to inspire visitation and economic growth by making the South visible and bookable worldwide. Through marketing, trade shows, media tours, and global partnerships, Travel South USA ensures the South speaks with one voice-and that voice resonates across continents.About America 4 You: America 4 You is a destination management company recognized across Europe and trusted by tour operators and travel companies to deliver exceptional travel experiences throughout the United States.

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Travel South USA Launches New 'Southern Journeys' to Turn Inspiration into Bookable Travel News Provided By Travel South USA October 07, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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