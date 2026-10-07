Rimac Technology And ECOBLOX Partner To Bring Rimac Battery And Power Electronics Technology To AI Data Centers

ECOBLOX and Rimac Technology Partner to Accelerate High-performance Compute Deployments

– Partnership combines Rimac's high-density power electronics with ECOBLOX's modular infrastructure to accelerate high-performance compute deployments. –

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rimac Technology, an EV technology company specializing in battery, powertrain and electronic systems, and ECOBLOX, a global innovator in AI compute infrastructure, announced today a Joint Development Agreement to deliver a state-of-the-art Modular Data Center (MDC) solution. The joint offering integrates Rimac Technology's battery and power electronics technology with ECOBLOX's AI infrastructure, MDC architecture, design and hardware/software system integration.

As AI and high-performance computing drive demand for significantly more computing power, the availability of energy, cooling capacity and suitable deployment space is becoming increasingly important for data center development. The joint solution addresses these challenges in a compact, integrated architecture built for high-density workloads.

A Modular Architecture for AI Infrastructure

As AI compute transitions towards 400 VDC and 800 VDC architectures, Rimac Technology is leveraging over a decade of high-voltage engineering expertise to develop next-generation power solutions. Partnering with ECOBLOX, the two companies are engineering high-density modular solutions tailored to the demanding power requirements of AI compute.

The joint Modular Data Center integrates Rimac Technology UNI battery modules, streamlining serviceability, and enabling longer continuous backup power for critical computing hardware. Its Battery Management System (BMS) delivers real-time monitoring and control, streaming core telemetry directly into the ECOBLOX Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) platform for centralized visibility, automated alarms and analytics, while power conversion, UPS, precision cooling and IT infrastructure are unified within a single, modular footprint.

Proven Technologies, Combined for AI Infrastructure

Developed to strict automotive standards, Rimac Technology UNI battery modules combine high-performance density, compact packaging, built-in safety and advanced thermal management in a high-volume industrialized battery solution. They are designed for use across automotive, energy storage, marine, off-highway, commercial and industrial applications, and now AI infrastructure.

As an NVIDIA Preferred Partner, ECOBLOX delivers complete, end-to-end AI infrastructure-from high-density factory-engineered Modular Data Centers (MDCs) to full GPU system integration, encompassing cluster design, procurement, installation, and managed service operations. By pairing advanced air- and liquid-cooled pre-fab enclosures with its proprietary DCIM and HPC/GPUaaS software stacks, ECOBLOX enables cloud providers, enterprises, and sovereign entities to deploy turnkey, exascale-ready compute directly at local power sources in just 6 to 8 months.

"Partnering with Rimac Technology allows us to redefine high-density power delivery for the next generation of AI compute," said Doug Makishima, CEO at ECOBLOX. "By integrating automotive-grade energy storage and power electronics directly into our modular data center architecture, we are removing grid constraints and enabling cloud providers and enterprise customers to deploy scalable, power-resilient AI clusters faster and more efficiently than ever before."

"Our battery and power electronics technologies have been developed and industrialized to meet some of the most demanding requirements in the automotive industry”, said Nurdin Pitarevic, CEO of Rimac Technology.“The same capabilities are increasingly relevant to high-power AI infrastructure, where power density, thermal management, safety and reliability are critical. Together with ECOBLOX, we are applying these technologies to a new high-power application and bringing automotive-grade technology to AI data centers."

The completed modular data center is on track for installation at the Rimac Campus, nearby Zagreb, Croatia in November 2026, where it will serve as a live demonstration of the joint solution and a platform for customer and partner engagement.

About Rimac Technology

Rimac Technology is a Tier 1 technology supplier to the automotive industry, fully owned by the Rimac Group. It specializes in electrification technologies, including battery systems and e-axles, as well as electronic systems. Rimac Technology covers the full process from concepts and prototypes through to series production, with a focus on industrialization and delivering automotive technologies at scale. The company collaborates with some of the world's most renowned OEMs and, as part of the Rimac Group, works with sister company Bugatti Rimac on selected technology programs, including the Bugatti Tourbillon. Headquartered in Croatia, with offices in the UK, Rimac Technology employs more than 1,000 people. For more information, visit:

About ECOBLOX

ECOBLOX is shaping the future of AI Compute. By deploying advanced AI infrastructure projects, the company provides critical computing resources to support enterprise, government and cloud data center contracts, driving innovation in Sovereign Artificial Intelligence and high-performance computing (HPC). Through an ecosystem of leading hardware, software, and capital partners, ECOBLOX enables organizations to deploy cost- and energy-efficient AI infrastructure at scale. ECOBLOX is an NVIDIA Preferred Partner and“NVIDIA Star Performer” 2026 award winner for the Middle East and Africa. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, ECOBLOX operates globally across the Middle East, Europe, and North America. To learn more, visit: .

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Rimac Technology and ECOBLOX Partner to Bring Rimac Battery and Power Electronics Technology to AI Data Centers News Provided By Ecoblox October 07, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Technology, Telecommunications...



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