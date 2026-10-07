Women Get On Board And BMO For Women Announce The 2026 BMO Celebrating Women On Boards Honourees

The 2026 BMO Celebrating Women On Boards honourees are: · Rita Parikh – Western Canada · Joan Hertz – Western Canada · Maureen Jensen – Central Canada · Marie-Josée Neveu – Central Canada · Kim Keating – Eastern Canada

The honourees were revealed at a ceremony held October 6 in Toronto, celebrating the achievements and contributions of women leaders in corporate governance.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Women Get On Board Inc. (WGOB), a social-purpose company committed to advancing women in corporate governance, and BMO for Women proudly announce the 2026 BMO Celebrating Women On Boards honourees.WGOB and BMO for Women revealed the honourees of the seventh annual program during a sold-out ceremony held October 6, 2026 in Toronto, celebrating the achievements and contributions of women leaders in corporate governance.“This year's BMO Celebrating Women On Boards honourees have made significant contributions to corporate governance while demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to advancing inclusion in the boardroom,” said Dr. Deborah Rosati, Founder & CEO of Women Get On Board Inc.“At WGOB, we are guided by the power of three-the belief that while one woman in a boardroom is a token and two are a presence, three constitute an authentic voice for change. This year's honourees embody that spirit of change through their leadership, influence and impact. It is our privilege to celebrate these remarkable women, amplify their impact and showcase the leadership of women shaping boardrooms across Canada.”The 2026 BMO Celebrating Women On Boards honourees are:· Rita Parikh – Western Canada (Vancouver)· Joan Hertz – Western Canada (Calgary)· Maureen Jensen – Central Canada (Toronto)· Marie-Josée Neveu – Central Canada (Montréal)· Kim Keating – Eastern Canada (St. John's, Newfoundland)“This year's honourees exemplify the leadership, judgment and vision that help organizations thrive and create lasting value. Through their commitment to strong governance and meaningful impact, they are helping strengthen boardrooms and businesses across Canada. At BMO, we are proud to celebrate these exceptional leaders and the contributions they continue to make across Canada's business landscape,” said Sharon Haward-Laird, Group Head, Canadian Commercial Banking and North American Integrated Solutions, BMO, and Executive Sponsor of BMO for Women.During the ceremony, Adrianne Fekete, Founder & CEO of I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media, delivered the keynote address, The Rockstar Narrative: The Power of Storytelling, exploring how authentic storytelling can build trust, influence and lasting impact. Her message was especially fitting for a celebration honouring women whose leadership and experiences are helping shape boardrooms across Canada.About the BMO Celebrating Women On Boards ProgramThe BMO Celebrating Women On Boards program is an annual initiative dedicated to honouring Canadian women leaders who have made significant contributions to corporate governance and board leadership.Each year, WGOB and BMO for Women celebrate five remarkable women who exemplify leadership both within and beyond the boardroom - two representing Western Canada, two from Central Canada, and one from Eastern Canada - based on four key criteria:1. Board Leadership2. Board Effectiveness3. Agent of Change for Board Inclusion4. Volunteer/Community ImpactSince its inception in 2020, the program has celebrated 33 women leaders, showcasing their commitment to advancing board inclusivity and excellence in governance across Canada.For more information on the 2026 honourees, please visit: Women Get On Board | BMO Celebrating Women On Boards.About Women Get On BoardTen years of trailblazing: Amplifying women's voices and transforming boardrooms and beyondWomen Get On Board Inc. (WGOB) is a social purpose company launched in 2015 with a bold vision to build a national movement that connects, promotes, and empowers women to serve on corporate boards with confidence and courage.WGOB is proud to amplify the voices of women leaders, board members, and professionals across Canada through education, mentorship, and allyship. WGOB is guided by the“power of three” philosophy-the belief that while one woman in a boardroom is a token and two are a presence, three constitute an authentic voice for change.About BMO for WomenBMO for Women is BMO's flagship program dedicated to supporting businesses, professionals, and investors. Through specialized advice, access to capital, educational opportunities, strategic partnerships and a nationwide advocate network, BMO for Women helps clients grow their businesses, advance their careers, and build long-term financial confidence.About BMO Financial GroupBMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of July 31, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

Nicole Rashotte, Director, Marketing & Communications

Women Get On Board

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Women Get On Board and BMO for Women Announce the 2026 BMO Celebrating Women On Boards Honourees News Provided By Women Get On Board October 07, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations



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