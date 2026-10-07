8Th Grader Writes And Illustrates Book To Help Kids At CHOC Children's Hospital

Eighth grader Lerraina Mak shares The Cat Without a Tail and her book drive for CHOC at a Fairmont Private Schools assembly in Anaheim Hills. Photo courtesy of the Mak family.

From left: author Lerraina Mak and Fairmont Anaheim Hills librarian Ms. Harmon with The Cat Without a Tail, one of 50 copies Lerraina gifted to the school library. Photo courtesy of the Mak family.

Copies of The Cat Without a Tail, written and illustrated by Lerraina Mak. All of the author's proceeds benefit CHOC Foundation. Photo courtesy of the Mak family.

Lerraina Mak taught herself to illustrate The Cat Without a Tail, gives all proceeds to CHOC, and aims to put 300 copies in young patients' hands.

- Lerraina Mak, author and illustrator, The Cat Without a Tail

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eighth grader Lerraina Mak of Fairmont Private Schools' Anaheim Hills campus has written and illustrated The Cat Without a Tail, a picture book about a cat named Milo and the idea that it's okay to be different. All of Lerraina's proceeds from the book benefit CHOC Foundation, supporting patients and families at CHOC, the Children's Hospital of Orange County. She has also launched a community book drive, with a goal of placing 300 copies in the hands of children at the hospital. Individuals, schools, businesses and service groups are invited to sponsor them.

For the past several years, Lerraina and her family have made monthly donations to CHOC. This summer, she decided that giving money wasn't enough. She wanted to give children something to hold onto. So she taught herself to illustrate, then wrote and drew every page of the book herself.

"While I'm grateful to help, I wanted to do more," said Lerraina. "I wanted to spread kindness and bring hope to others. I hope my book makes people smile and reminds them that they are not alone."

A Story About Belonging, Written by a Kid for Kids

The Cat Without a Tail follows Milo, a little tabby cat without a tail. The book closes with a note from Lerraina dedicating it "to kids all around the world" and reminding every reader that they are "always valued, cherished, and loved." For a child spending long days in a hospital, that message matters, and Lerraina knows it.

From Author to Speaker

Lerraina didn't stop at publishing. She stepped onto the stage at a school-wide Fairmont assembly, microphone in one hand and her book in the other, to tell students across the school why she created it and how they could help. Her talk invited students to join the book drive and sparked new giving to CHOC across her school community. Fairmont also featured her as a Cougar Spotlight student.

She also gifted 50 copies of The Cat Without a Tail to the Fairmont Anaheim Hills library, presenting them to school librarian Ms. Harmon as a thank-you to the community that supported her.

"I hope this project brings people together and shows that even if you are different, you are still special in your own way," said Lerraina. "Most importantly, I hope The Cat Without a Tail brings kindness, happiness and hope to children who need it."

How Organizations and Individuals Can Help

Lerraina's goal is 300 books for children at CHOC, and every sponsored copy brings her closer. There are four ways to join her:

1. Buy the book. The Cat Without a Tail is available in paperback on Amazon. All of Lerraina's proceeds go to CHOC Foundation.

2. Sponsor copies for CHOC patients. Families, classrooms, companies, faith communities, sports teams and service clubs can sponsor a single copy or a full box. Businesses are invited to sponsor copies as part of employee giving or holiday campaigns.

3. Invite Lerraina to speak. Accompanied by a parent, Lerraina is available to speak at schools, libraries, youth organizations, service clubs, leadership conferences and corporate giving events about kindness, self-belief, and how young people can turn an idea into real help for others.

4. Share her story. Follow @thecatwithoutatail on Instagram and share the book drive with friends, family and colleagues.

Lerraina's message is for readers of every age, not only children.

"No matter how young or old you are, it is never too late to make a difference," she said. "Even though others might not believe in you, as long as you believe in yourself and put in the effort, you can succeed."

For Media

Interviews with Lerraina Mak and her family, review copies of the book and high-resolution photos are available on request. To arrange an interview, sponsor copies or book Lerraina as a speaker, contact her mother, May Teo, at... or 714-797-8999.

About The Cat Without a Tail

The Cat Without a Tail (ISBN 9798170270194) is a children's picture book written and illustrated by Lerraina Mak, an eighth grade student in Orange County, California. All of the author's proceeds support CHOC Foundation. The book is available on Amazon, and updates on the book drive are shared on Instagram at @thecatwithoutatail.

About CHOC Foundation

CHOC Foundation raises funds to support CHOC, the Children's Hospital of Orange County, which is now part of Rady Children's Health. Learn more at choc.

May Teo

The Cat Without A Tail / CHOC Book Drive

+1 714-797-8999

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Sharing The Cat Without a Tail at School: My CHOC Hospital Book Drive Journey

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8th Grader Writes and Illustrates Book to Help Kids at CHOC Children's Hospital News Provided By Artistry In Sound October 07, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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