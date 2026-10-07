Two Sons, Zero Myopia: New Book 'No More Myopia Panic' Documents One Family's Nine-Year Experiment

"No More Myopia Panic: The 6S Method" by Ronglin "Linco" Lin, available now on Amazon in paperback and ebook.

Eight years of axial-length tracking under The 6S Method: Linco's older son grew just 0.62 mm from age 7.7 to 15.4 and remains myopia-free in tenth grade.

A schoolmate on the same measurement-first routine returned to 0.00D in seven months and has stayed myopia-free for nearly four years (pseudonym, shared with parental consent).

In a country where 80.5% of high school students are myopic, Linco's older son just started tenth grade with normal vision - here's how.

- Ronglin "Linco" LinHONG KONG, CHINA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This September, when Linco's older son walked into tenth grade at a top-ranked high school in China, he became a rarity: in a class of fifty students, only two or three do not wear glasses. He is one of them. Nationally, 80.5% of Chinese high school students are myopic, according to the country's National Health Commission - and the more academically intense the school, the higher the rate. His younger brother, a fifth-grader, is holding the same line.It is not luck. When the boy started first grade in September 2017, his parents - both eye-care professionals - began prevention that same week, before there was anything to fix. In January 2019 they gave the experiment its dashboard: his first axial-length measurements read 23.01/22.96 mm, with +1.25 diopters of farsighted reserve. Nearly eight years and 21 axial-length check-ups later, his eyes have grown just 0.62 mm - about 0.08 mm a year, at the physiological floor for his age - and he still holds +0.25D of reserve, with uncorrected vision better than 20/20."Most parents start when the screening fails. We started when there was nothing to fix - and that is exactly why it worked," says Ronglin "Linco" Lin, who writes under a pen name. "Prevention at that stage is calm, almost boring. Boring is the goal."The family's toolkit - low-dose atropine in the early years, repeated low-level red-light therapy since 2020, plus outdoor time and nutrition - is widely used in China but has not been approved or cleared by the U.S. FDA. The book documents every choice, and its safety monitoring protocol, including OCT follow-ups, with the same transparency.Released this week, No More Myopia Panic distills those nine years into The 6S Method - six dimensions working together: light environment, red-light therapy, optical correction, near-to-far conversion, vision training, and nutrition & medical support - all built on one premise: what gets measured gets managed. Instead of waiting for a child to fail a vision screening, parents learn to track axial length - the one measurement that warns before vision drops. The book translates a decade of clinical evidence into parent-level decisions:- Defocus spectacle lenses (DIMS) slowed myopia progression by 52% and eye growth by 62% over two years in a randomized controlled trial published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.- Five-year follow-up data on next-generation defocus lenses (Eye and Vision, 2025) show children ending with 1.75 diopters less myopia and 0.72 mm less eye growth than controls - and a high-myopia rate of 9% versus 38%.- A healthy six-year-old's eye grows about 0.17 mm per year; the book's age-by-age growth tables let parents spot the moment a child's curve leaves the normal lane.- The book's "30-20-10 rule" turns screen-time fights into a concrete, enforceable family routine.Every claim in the book traces back to published science. It is built on 98 peer-reviewed studies - all of them re-published openly, each with a plain-language annotation and a verified DOI link, in the project's online evidence library: /research/evidence-libraryThe timing is not accidental. In September 2025, the U.S. FDA authorized the first eyeglass lenses shown to slow myopia progression in children - and the defocus technology behind them was invented at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, on what has become the largest front line of myopia control on earth. "People told me I had to choose: good grades or good eyes," Linco says. "I rejected the question. My son's report card and his eye chart are the same answer."The experiment was never confined to his own home. At the same school - another top class where, likewise, only two or three students don't wear glasses - a schoolmate entered sixth grade in January 2023 already myopic at −0.50D/−0.75D, with axial lengths of 24.35/24.40 mm. Following the same measurement-first routine, his prescription returned to zero in seven months, his axial lengths shortening to 24.22/24.24 mm. His latest check-up, in October 2026, reads 24.29/24.41 mm: still myopia-free in tenth grade, with his left eye's axial length essentially unchanged for nearly four years. The book documents more families tracked for years, including a child whose refraction moved from −1.50D to 0.00D in nine months; every follow-up record is published openly on the project's website. And the younger son just started fifth grade - the experiment continues, and each year's data will be published."Parents don't need more fear - they need a ruler," Linco says. "When you can see your child's eye growth on a chart, the panic disappears. You're no longer hoping. You're managing."No More Myopia Panic is available now in paperback and ebook on Amazon at and through major ebook retailers via Draft2Digital. Companion resources - including an open 98-study evidence library, a free axial-length tracker, and a parent cheat sheet - are available at .No More Myopia Panic is an educational resource and is not a substitute for professional eye care. Individual results vary.About the AuthorLinco is the pen name of a Chinese vision specialist who has spent 25 years helping more than 10,000 families prevent and control childhood myopia. A practicing eye-clinic director, he holds China's highest national certification in optometry practice, serves as a provincial certification examiner and guest university lecturer, and was a visiting scholar at Pacific University College of Optometry. He is the creator of The 6S Method - a measurement-first, six-dimensional defense system he tested on his own two sons first; both remain myopia-free after 9 and 4.5 years. The project publishes its data, cases, evidence library, and parent guides openly at 6smyopia.Media ContactLinco - linco@6smyopia -

Ronglin "Linco" Lin

6S Myopia

linco@6smyopia

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Two Sons, Zero Myopia: New Book 'No More Myopia Panic' Documents One Family's Nine-Year Experiment News Provided By 6S Myopia October 07, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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