Influencer Studio Adds Trend Discovery And 30-Second Seedance 2.5 Video To Its AI Influencer Platform

Recreating viral social posts with AI

How to measure viral AI content

Creating long form content with AI characters

Creators and brands can find breakout TikTok and Instagram formats, remake them with a consistent AI character, and publish to several accounts.

- Emily Tang, Co-Founder of Influencer Studio

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Influencer Studio has released a trend discovery tool that scores short-form videos and carousel posts on TikTok and Instagram by how far they outperform a creator's usual results. The platform has also added the Seedance 2.5 video model, which produces shots of up to 30 seconds with native audio.

"Most people using AI video are guessing at what to make," said Emily Tang, co-founder of Influencer Studio. "The scoring shows which formats are already working this week, and the character stays the same from one post to the next. That consistency is what lets an account build an audience."

Each post in the discovery feed carries two measures. An outlier score compares the post with the same creator's typical performance, so a result of 12 means roughly twelve times the usual reach. A viral score rates saves, shares and comments against short-form benchmarks.

From there the workflow has three stages. A user selects a format, the platform recreates it with the user's own AI character, and the finished post is scheduled to connected TikTok, Instagram and YouTube accounts. Views, likes, comments and shares are reported back in the same workspace.

Characters are built by training a custom model on four or five reference photos, which keeps the face and appearance consistent across images and video. Along with Seedance 2.5, the platform offers video models including Kling 3.0, Hailuo and Wan.

The company's content policy prohibits sexually explicit material and the likeness of any real person without written consent. It enforces the policy with automated filters and human review.

Users hold commercial rights to what they generate, including for paid social advertising. New accounts receive free credits.

About Influencer Studio

Influencer Studio is an AI influencer generator for creators, ecommerce brands and agencies. It produces images, video and voice for a consistent digital character and publishes them to social accounts.

Emily Tang

Influencer Studio

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Creating viral instagram and tiktok posts with AI

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Influencer Studio Adds Trend Discovery and 30-Second Seedance 2.5 Video to Its AI Influencer Platform News Provided By Top Growth Marketing INC October 07, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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