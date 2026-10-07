New Industry Report Finds Engagement Practitioners Agree On Building Trust, Diverge On The Personal Toll Of The Work

Download the 2027 Stakeholder Engagement Community (SEC) industry report, 'The Practice of Stakeholder Engagement from 12 Practitioner Voices'.

Built on first-hand accounts, the report shows where practitioners share common ground and where the realities of the work set them apart.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jambo, the Stakeholder Relationship Management (SRM) software company, today announced its support for "The Practice of Stakeholder Engagement from 12 Practitioner Voices," the 2027 industry report from its partner, the Stakeholder Engagement Community (SEC).The report finds that trust-building is central to effective stakeholder engagement, and that practitioners largely converge on how they build it. Where they diverge is on the personal toll the work carries."The Practice of Stakeholder Engagement from 12 Practitioner Voices" is a qualitative study drawing on twelve practitioners across six continents and seven sectors, including energy and utilities, government and public affairs, mining and resources, infrastructure, housing and nonprofit, independent advisory, and financial services.Four lessons come up most often: trust through consistency, active listening, continuity of engagement, and early engagement. Where practitioners diverge is what the work costs them. Some described mediating conflict, absorbing public anxiety, and, in some cases, facing personal threats.Jambo builds software for the practitioners this report champions. Three of the four lessons practitioners named, consistency, continuity between projects, and early involvement, are the ones Jambo is built to support, through commitment tracking, a full audit trail, and a single record of every interaction over the life of a project."This report surfaces something practitioners named themselves: the personal toll of the work. The best thing we can do is take the record-keeping burden off their plate, so the time they have goes to the people, not the paperwork," said Chris Lang, VP of Business Development at Jambo."The Practice of Stakeholder Engagement from 12 Practitioner Voices" is available for download now at ._____________________________________________________________________________About the Stakeholder Engagement CommunityThe Stakeholder Engagement Community is a worldwide community for practitioners in stakeholder engagement and community consultation. It provides an online space where their work is championed, and they can support each other by sharing resources, news, and information. Join the community here.About JamboJambo is Stakeholder Relationship Management (SRM) software built for stakeholder engagement, public consultation, and community relations teams. Jambo helps teams log every interaction, track issues through to resolution, manage commitments, and monitor sentiment over time. Jambo holds ISO 27001:2022 and ISO 27017:2015 certifications and provides full audit trails for transparency. Jambo Secure AI is built in and does not train on customer data. Governments and public sector organizations worldwide rely on Jambo to centralize engagement data and prevent the data silos that come with managing engagement in spreadsheets. Learn more at .

Eilbhe Kennedy

Jambo

+1 825-315-2626

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New Industry Report Finds Engagement Practitioners Agree on Building Trust, Diverge on the Personal Toll of the Work News Provided By Jambo October 07, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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