Jake's List Expands Platform That Enables Service Businesses To Review Customers, And It Is Gaining National Attention

Innovative platform gives service businesses a new way to review customers, research homeowner scores and protect themselves before accepting residential jobs

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jake's List Expands Nationwide With Customer Review Platform Built Specifically for Service BusinessesJake's List, LLC is continuing its nationwide expansion with an online platform designed specifically for service businesses to review customers and research customer experiences before accepting residential work.The company's platform addresses a different side of the traditional online-review market. While consumers have numerous websites where they can research contractors and read reviews about businesses, Jake's List was created to give service businesses a dedicated place to document their experiences with customers.The company describes the concept simply: service businesses can review the customers they work for.A New Type of Customer InformationFor decades, online reviews have primarily given consumers an opportunity to evaluate businesses. A homeowner considering an HVAC company, plumber, roofer or landscaper, for example, can often find information about that company's reputation before making a hiring decision.Jake's List approaches the process from the perspective of the service provider.The platform allows participating businesses to review customers based on their experiences working with them. Those reviews can provide information that other service businesses may consider when evaluating a potential residential job.The company says the purpose is not to replace a business's own judgment, but to provide another source of information before a service relationship begins.Designed for the Residential Service IndustryJake's List is focused on businesses that regularly enter customers' homes or travel to residential properties.Industries that can use the platform include:HVACPlumbingElectricalRoofingLandscapingConcreteRemodelingPaintingFlooringCleaningPest controlRestorationTree servicePool serviceFencingHandyman servicesPressure washingJunk removalAppliance repairGeneral contractingAccording to Jake's List, these businesses routinely make decisions about whether to accept a residential project based on scheduling, location, scope of work, customer interactions and other considerations.Customer information available through Jake's List is intended to provide an additional data point during that process.Service Businesses Can Review CustomersThe central feature of Jake's List is the ability for a service business to document its experience with a customer.The platform accommodates both positive and negative customer experiences. The company says maintaining information about successful customer relationships is just as important to building a useful customer-review database as documenting difficult experiences.Reviews are structured around straightforward questions designed to allow service businesses to record their experiences with customers.As more businesses participate, Jake's List intends to develop a larger database of customer experiences that can be researched by participating service professionals.Research Before Accepting Residential WorkA residential service call can involve more than simply completing the work.Businesses may spend time scheduling appointments, traveling to a property, preparing estimates, purchasing materials, assigning employees and coordinating the project with a homeowner.Jake's List was developed to give service businesses an opportunity to research available customer-review information before committing those resources to a residential job.The company emphasizes that the information is intended to be considered by the individual service business as part of its own customer and job-acceptance decisions.Addressing an Existing Gap in Online ReviewsThe development of Jake's List comes as online reviews have become an increasingly common part of how consumers research businesses.A homeowner can typically find information about a contractor before hiring the company. Jake's List was created around the question of whether service businesses should also have access to information about the customers they may be working for.That distinction is the foundation of the company's platform.“We created Jake's List around a straightforward idea: service businesses should have a place to document their experiences with the customers they serve,” said Jake's List.The company believes creating a dedicated customer-review database for service professionals could provide useful information that has historically been difficult for businesses to find in one place.Nationwide GrowthJake's List is currently expanding its platform across the United States and is working to increase participation among contractors and other home-service professionals.The company's long-term objective is to build a nationwide database of customer experiences that can be researched by service businesses before accepting residential work.The company says the value of the platform will depend in part on the breadth of participation and the number of customer experiences contributed by businesses operating across different industries and geographic markets.Jake's List is making customer reviews available to service businesses as part of its effort to establish the platform and grow its nationwide customer-review database.Creating a Customer Review Network for Service ProfessionalsJake's List represents a different approach to the traditional online-review model.Rather than focusing on consumers reviewing companies, the platform focuses exclusively on service businesses reviewing customers.The company believes this creates an additional category of information for the residential service industry and provides participating businesses with a way to record experiences that might otherwise remain known only to the individual company involved.As the nationwide rollout continues, Jake's List is seeking to expand the number of service businesses contributing customer reviews and using the platform to research customer experiences.About Jake's ListJake's List, LLC is an online platform created specifically for service businesses. The platform allows service professionals to review customers and research available customer experiences before accepting residential work.Jake's List is focused on building a nationwide customer-review network for the service industry, giving contractors and other home-service professionals a dedicated platform for documenting and researching customer experiences.For more information, visit jakeslist.Media Contact:Jake's List, LLC...

Jacob Turner

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Jake's List Expands Platform That Enables Service Businesses to Review Customers, And It Is Gaining National Attention News Provided By Jake's List October 07, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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