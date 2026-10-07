Splashark Launches On Product Hunt: One Free App To Sell, Book, Go Live And Get Paid

SplashArk, one free app to sell, book, go live and get paid

Shop, services, live selling and the WINTA AI assistant in one app

Book tailors, barbers, tutors and more across 35 service categories

Katy, Texas startup puts storefronts, deposit-backed bookings, live selling and card or mobile money payments into one app for small businesses and creators.

- Marvin Mvondo, Founder & CEO, SplashArk

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SplashArk, Inc., a technology company based in Katy, Texas, today launched SplashArk on Product Hunt. The free app lets small sellers, service providers and creators run their whole business from one place: a storefront, a booking calendar with deposits, live selling, and in-app payments by card or mobile money.

Millions of people already run a business from their phone. A braider books clients by direct message, a tailor takes orders on WhatsApp, a DJ sells tickets in the comments. The tools they rely on were built for chatting and posting, not for selling, and the gaps cost them money through no-shows, unpaid invoices and scams. SplashArk was built to close those gaps.

"Talent isn't the problem. Access is," said Marvin Mvondo, founder and CEO of SplashArk. "Most of the platforms people sell on were never designed for them, so they stay informal and unseen. SplashArk gives them a storefront, a calendar and a safe way to get paid, all in one place."

What SplashArk does

Storefront: Sellers list physical and digital products and choose where to sell, from their neighborhood to worldwide.

Bookings with deposits: Service providers in 35 categories, including tailors, barbers, braiders, tutors, photographers, mechanics and event planners, take bookings on their own calendar with a deposit, by video call or at the customer's door.

Live selling: Creators and entertainers go live and earn through tickets, pay-per-view and tips.

Protected payments: Customers pay inside the app by card through Stripe or by mobile money through PawaPay. Payments are held until delivery, and disputes are reviewed by people rather than bots.

WINTA AI assistant: A built-in assistant helps sellers with pricing and answers customer questions around the clock.

Built for people who wear many hats

Today one person is often a teacher, a content creator and a small-business owner at the same time. Instead of juggling separate apps for listings, appointments, invoices, live streams and payments, SplashArk users manage all of it from a single account, in English or French, in more than 30 countries.

"One person can be a teacher, a creator and a business owner before lunch," Mvondo said. "They shouldn't need five apps to run it."

Availability

SplashArk is free on Google Play, the App Store and the web at splashark. The Product Hunt launch page is live today, and the SplashArk team is taking questions and feedback from the Product Hunt community throughout launch day.

About SplashArk

SplashArk, Inc. is a technology company founded in 2023 and based in Katy, Texas. SplashArk is a free app (Android, iOS and web) where small sellers, service providers and creators sell products, take bookings, go live and get paid by card or mobile money, with payments held until delivery. It is available in English and French in more than 30 countries. Learn more at splashark.

Marvin Mvondo

SplashArk Inc

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SplashArk Launches on Product Hunt: One Free App to Sell, Book, Go Live and Get Paid News Provided By SplashArk Inc October 07, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Social Media, Technology



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