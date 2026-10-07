Centre Moves SC Against Jharkhand DGP Appointment Rules, Alleges Non-Compliance With Verdict

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The Centre has approached the Supreme Court in the dispute over the appointment of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Jharkhand.

It contended that the state government failed to comply with the top court's directions while framing rules for the appointment of the state's police chief in 2025.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, mentioned the matter before a Bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant on Wednesday.

The Centre has sought directions to the Jharkhand government to follow the Supreme Court's earlier directives on DGP appointments. It has also sought a declaration that appointments made under Jharkhand's 2025 rules are illegal.

The matter is to be heard next on October 9.

According to the Centre, the Jharkhand government notified the Jharkhand Director General and Inspector General of Police (Head of Police Force) Selection and Appointment Rules, 2025 on January 8, 2025. The Centre contended that these rules were framed without adhering to the directions issued by the Supreme Court in the Prakash Singh vs Union of India case through orders dated September 22, 2006, July 3, 2018, January 16, 2019, and March 13, 2019.

Under the Supreme Court's July 3, 2018 directions, state governments are required to send a list of eligible officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at least three months before the incumbent DGP retires.

The UPSC then prepares a panel from which the state government must appoint the DGP. The Centre alleged that Jharkhand neither followed this process nor obtained the apex court's permission before framing the 2025 rules.

The petition stated that IPS officer Anurag Gupta was appointed Jharkhand DGP for a two-year term on February 2, 2025. However, at the time of his appointment, he had only about three months of service remaining and was due to retire on April 30, 2025.

The Union Home Ministry raised objections through letters sent on April 22, May 3, and May 23, 2025.

Subsequently, the Jharkhand government approved Gupta's request for voluntary retirement on November 6, 2025.

On December 29, 2025, it amended the 2025 rules and removed the requirement that a DGP should have a minimum of six months of service left before retirement.

A day later, on December 30, 2025, Tadasha Mishra was appointed DGP despite her being due to retire on December 31, 2025. The Centre objected to this appointment also.

In January 2026, the Union Home Ministry wrote to the Jharkhand government seeking withdrawal of the 2025 rules and cancellation of Mishra's appointment, while urging the state to initiate the DGP selection process in accordance with Supreme Court directives.

In May 2026, the Supreme Court took cognisance of the issue of appointing a regular DGP in Jharkhand and sought a compliance affidavit from the state government.

The court also asked why a proposal for the appointment had not been forwarded to the UPSC in accordance with its directions.

The Centre's latest application challenges both the 2025 rules and the appointments made under them.