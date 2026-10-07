ZS Stock Draws Multiple Target Hikes After Investor Day: Wall Street Sees AI Security Fueling $8B-Plus ARR Path
|Firm
|Rating
|Target
|Upside/Downside From Previous Close
|Baird
|Outperform
|$285
|37.2%
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Overweight
|$275
|32.3%
|Stephens
|Overweight
|$265
|27.5%
|Wells Fargo
|Overweight
|$260
|25.1%
|Guggenheim
|Buy
|$254
|22.2%
|Canaccord
|Buy
|$250
|20.3%
|Citi
|Buy
|$245
|17.9%
|JPMorgan
|Overweight
|$245
|17.9%
|BofA
|Buy
|$240
|15.5%
|Stifel
|Buy
|$235
|13.1%
|Mizuho
|Outperform
|$235
|13.1%
|TD Cowen
|Buy
|$230
|10.7%
|Barclays
|Overweight
|$225
|8.3%
|Morgan Stanley
|Equal Weight
|$185
|-11.0%
Source: TheFly | The calculations are based on Zscaler's Tuesday close of $207.79.
Zscaler Keeps Near-Term Guidance Intact
Zscaler on Tuesday reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 outlook, including ARR of $4.39 billion to $4.42 billion and revenue of $3.90 billion to $3.94 billion. The company expects a free cash flow margin of 23% to 23.5%.
CEO Jay Chaudhry said the company sees multiple growth engines supporting its longer-term goal of reaching $10 billion in ARR, with agentic AI creating new security requirements across users, data, and autonomous software agents.
What Retail Thinks About ZS Stock
Despite the recent exuberance around cybersecurity stocks, retail investors' sentiment around ZS stock remained 'bearish' on Stocktwits.
So far this year, ZS stock has fallen over 8%, while peers like CRWD and PANW have rallied more than 140% and 126%, respectively. The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR), which holds all three stocks, has risen nearly 53% during this period.
See Also:Ray Dalio Reportedly Warns AI Bubble Is 'Close' To Bursting As Rising Rates Test Debt-Fueled Spending
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