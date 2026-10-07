How To Make Upma That Kids Will Actually Love? Try This Easy And Tasty Recipe At Home

Looking for a breakfast that children will enjoy? Try this delicious and easy upma recipe with a tasty twist. It is simple to prepare, filling and perfect for a quick family breakfast.

Working parents in busy cities like Bengaluru always worry about morning breakfast. They have to get the kids ready for school and rush to the office. Upma serves as the quickest breakfast during this morning rush.

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Working women often rely on upma for a quick morning meal. They cook it in a hurry, so it rarely tastes the same every day. The dish sometimes turns hard within five minutes, and other times it becomes perfectly fluffy. Kids might hate upma for this exact reason. We show you the best way to make mouth-watering upma during busy mornings.

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South Indian style upma tastes amazing because of the fresh vegetables. The recipe does not need too many ingredients. Every Indian kitchen stocks upma rava. Cooks just need some vegetables and basic spices to prepare upma in a few minutes. They roast the rava, add vegetables and spices, and cook the mixture until it becomes fluffy. This process creates a nutritious and filling morning breakfast.

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Shoppers must buy good quality rava first to make tasty upma. Local shops often sell poor quality rava at cheaper prices. Cheap rava ruins the taste of the final dish. Therefore, buyers should always choose premium quality rava.

Cooks must dry roast the rava in a pan on low heat for a few minutes before making the upma. They should not add oil or ghee. They just roast the plain rava until it releases a nice aroma. The rava does not need to change colour. This pre-roasting step prevents the upma from becoming sticky.

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Cooks now heat some oil or ghee in a small pan. They prepare the tempering by adding mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, green peas, green chillies, ginger, and curry leaves to the hot oil. They then add finely chopped onions to this mixture and fry them until soft.

Parents should use fewer green chillies while making upma for kids. Children will refuse to eat the dish if it becomes too spicy even once. Cooks must keep the spice levels low. They can add finely chopped vegetables like carrots, peas, and capsicum to increase the taste and nutrition.

Cooks must add water and rava in the correct ratio. This step remains the most important part of making upma. They use about two or three cups of water for one cup of rava to make soft and fluffy upma. They can add a little more water for a slightly sticky texture.

The water needs to boil after the tempering is ready. Cooks then add the roasted rava slowly. They must stir the rava continuously during this time to prevent lumps.

A spoonful of ghee on top enhances the final taste. Kids will love eating the upma if parents garnish it with green coriander leaves, carrots, peas, and cashew nuts.