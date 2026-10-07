ARG Vs BEN: Why Did The Referee Give Red And Yellow Cards To Lionel Messi In His Final Argentina Game?

The legendary Argentine footballer, Lionel Messi, officially pulled the curtain down on his illustrious international career after a friendly match against Benin at Estadio El Monumental in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, October 6.

In August, Messi announced his retirement from his Argentina career, just a few weeks after the passing of his father, Jorge Messi. 39-year-old had a fairytale ending to his international football career, as La Albiceleste defeated Benin 3-0, with Messi scoring a penalty in the 71st minute to seal the victory, capping off an illustrious 21-year chapter with Argentina.

Reportedly, over 85,000 fans and spectators were in attendance at Estadio Mas Monumental to witness Lionel Messi's final appearance in an Argentina jersey, as the legendary footballer orchestrated a vintage display to sign off in style.

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Referee Gives Yellow and Red Cards to Lionel Messi

As Lionel Messi capped off his illustrious international career with a goal and victory over Benin in front of the home crowd at Estadio El Monumental in Buenos Aires, the match referee Fernando Vejar handed two cards, yellow and red cards to the legendary footballer at the end of the match.

Following the final whistle, which concluded Messi's legendary Argentina career, Fernando Vejar approached Messi to shake hands with him and congratulate him on his extraordinary career. Then, the Chilean referee reached into his shirt pocket and pulled out red and yellow cards to hand him both cards.

The heartwarming incident was captured on camera when Lionel Messi was surrounded by teammates, opponents, and coaching staff who rushed over to embrace him for one final standing ovation.

WHY WAS THE REFEREE GIVING MESSI ALL THE CARDS AS GIFTS ✧ (@JustToluX_) October 7, 2026

Lionel Messi's farewell was emotional for millions of his fans around the world, as he would no longer take the field for Argentina, wearing the iconic blue and white stripes that he carried to global glory, cementing an unmatched legacy that will echo through generations of football history.

Though he will continue to play club football, currently playing for David Beckham-owned Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, the chapter of international magic has officially closed after representing Argentina for 21 years.

Why Did the Referee Give Both Cards to Messi?

The match referee, Fernando Vejar's gesture of presenting yellow and red cards to Lionel Messi at the end of Argentina's friendly match against Benin has sparked curiosity among fans and football enthusiasts, as it was a rare gesture of respect and admiration rather than any official disciplinary action.

Vejar's presenting both cards was not for any disciplinary action but for symbolic reasons and as a commemorative farewell memento for his personal keepsake. Since it was his last international match, the Chilean referee apparently thought of gifting the actual yellow and red cards used during the game as a symbolic farewell token.

In fact, Lionel Messi started off his international career on a disappointing note as he was shown a red card after just 47 seconds on the pitch against Hungary in August 2005. As the legendary footballer stepped away from his international career, Fernando Vejar's presentation of both cards at the final whistle of his last match was a poignant and full-circle callback to where his extraordinary 21-year journey with La Albiceleste began.

Lionel Messi retired from his international career with 126 goals in 208 appearances, 2022 FIFA World Cup, 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles, and 2022 Finalissima triumph, cementing a legacy that will inspire generations to come.

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