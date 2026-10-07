Gardening Tips: Want Butterflies On Your Balcony? Grow These 5 Plants

Do you want butterflies to visit your garden? Then, you must plant these five flowers! Keep scrolling to know more.

If you love butterflies and want them to visit your garden every day, making your gardening experience even more beautiful, we've got you covered. Here are a few plants you must have in your garden for a truly 'butterfly-filled' experience!

Produces year-round, fragrant, colorful clusters that offer easy energy and full-sun tolerance

Features bright yellow, orange, or red blooms that are very easy to grow in containers and attract many pollinators.

Offers vibrant, warm-weather nectar flowers that butterflies spot easily from a distance.

Serves as a vital local host plant for caterpillars like the Common Mormon and Lime Butterfly.

Features large, open colorful petals that draw in diverse butterflies like the Common Mormon.