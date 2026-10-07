Smart Food Logistics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, 2034

The global smart food logistics market size was valued at USD 15.55 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 18.02 billion in 2026 to USD 58.68 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 15.90% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the smart food logistics market with a market share of 32.80% in 2025.

Smart food logistics refers to the use of connected technologies to monitor, manage, and optimize the movement, storage, and distribution of food products. Smart food logistics is tracked under SIC Code 4225 (General Warehousing and Storage) and HSN/SAC Code 996719 (Other supporting services for transportation).

The smart food logistics market demand driven by the need for real-time supply chain visibility and complex cold chain requirements. Logistics providers are adopting IoT-enabled monitoring, predictive analytics, and automated systems, contributing to smart food logistics market growth.

The North America smart food logistics market accounted for a dominant share of 32.80% in 2025. The Asia Pacific smart food logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.20% during the forecast period. By component, the hardware segment accounted for a share of 45.00% in 2025. By technology, the artificial intelligence and analytics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.84% during the forecast period. By application, the fruits & vegetables segment accounted for a share of 28.00% in 2025. The US smart food logistics market size was valued at USD 3.78 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.38 billion in 2026. The Japan smart food logistics market size was valued at USD 0.48 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.56 billion in 2026.

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Shift toward Dynamic Shelf-Life Routing

Logistics operators are transitioning from fixed delivery schedules to systems that combine IoT temperature data with AI and digital twins to estimate remaining shelf life and adjust routes, destinations, or delivery priorities. This shift enables logistics decisions based on product condition rather than transit time, which helps reduce spoilage and unnecessary disposal.

Adoption of Multimodal Quality Intelligence

The need to detect food deterioration beyond temperature excursions is driving multimodal quality intelligence in smart food logistics. Logistics systems are transitioning from single-parameter cold-chain monitoring to platforms that combine temperature, humidity, gases, oxygen, light, location, and other signals to identify emerging quality risks during transport.

The smart food logistics market is highly exposed to supply chain disruptions due to its dependence on food transportation, cold chain infrastructure, IoT devices, sensors, refrigeration equipment, and globally interconnected logistics networks. Disruptions in food supplies, fuel costs, refrigerated transport, electronic components, and cross-border logistics have increased operating costs and created delivery delays. The market is expected to experience a K-shaped recovery, with digitally mature logistics operators adopting smart technologies and recovering faster, while traditional logistics networks with limited digital infrastructure continue to modernize at a slower pace.

The smart food logistics market forecasts strategic investment toward IoT-enabled cold chain monitoring, real-time asset tracking, AI-powered route optimization, and warehouse management systems. In December 2025, Slate Asset Management and Hamilton Lane acquired a majority stake in Cold-Link Logistics, a major North American temperature-controlled storage and cold-chain platform.

Need for End-to-End Food Traceability and Focus on Reducing Food Loss During Transportation Drives Market

The need for end-to-end food traceability is driving the smart food logistics market as food companies and regulators require greater visibility across production, storage, transportation, and distribution. Digital traceability systems can connect shipment and product records across supply-chain stages, enabling faster identification of affected food lots and more efficient recalls. The FDA's Food Traceability Rule requires covered businesses to maintain key data elements linked to critical tracking events across the farm-to-table supply chain.

The focus on reducing food loss during transportation is driving adoption of smart food logistics solutions as temperature fluctuations, inadequate storage, handling issues, and delays can deteriorate perishable products before reaching consumers. Smart cold chain systems using temperature monitoring, connected sensors, and data-based logistics management can help identify transport conditions that contribute to spoilage and support timely corrective action.

Low Margin Operations and Fragmented Food Logistics Providers Restrain Smart Food Logistics Market Expansion

Food logistics operators often work with narrow margins because transportation, warehousing, labor, refrigeration, and fuel represent significant operating expenses. The additional cost of implementing sophisticated logistics technologies can therefore be difficult to justify, particularly for smaller distributors. This financial pressure restrains technology adoption.

The food logistics industry includes numerous small carriers, regional distributors, independent warehouses, and specialized transport operators that use different operating practices and systems. The integration of these fragmented participants into a common logistics environment can require substantial technical and organizational effort.

Development of AI-Based Cold Chain Optimization and IoT-Enabled Smart Refrigerated Containers Offer Growth Opportunities to Market Players

The development of AI-based cold chain optimization offers growth opportunities for logistics technology providers, cold-chain operators, food distributors, and IoT companies. AI can analyze temperature, humidity, location, shipment, and inventory data to optimize routes, identify spoilage risks, and support timely intervention during transportation and storage. FAO highlights AI, predictive analytics, digital traceability, and cold-chain monitoring as emerging tools for improving food-system efficiency and reducing losses.

The development of IoT-enabled smart refrigerated containers offers opportunities for cold-chain equipment manufacturers, logistics companies, and sensor technology providers to integrate real-time monitoring into temperature-controlled transportation. Connected sensors can continuously track temperature, humidity, location, and equipment conditions, enabling remote alerts and better control of perishable food shipments.

The hardware segment accounted for a share of 45.2% in 2025, supported by increasing deployment of sensors, RFID devices, telematics, temperature-monitoring systems, and connected tracking equipment across food supply chains.

The software segment is expected to register a CAGR of 17.12% during the forecast period, driven by the adoption of fleet management, inventory optimization, route planning, analytics, and supply chain visibility platforms.

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The sensor-based monitoring segment accounted for a share of 66.4% in 2025, owing to the deployment of temperature, humidity, location, and condition-monitoring sensors throughout food transportation and storage operations.

The artificial intelligence and analytics segment is expected to register a CAGR of 17.84% during the forecast period, fueled by the use of predictive demand forecasting, route optimization, inventory planning, and anomaly detection.

The fruits & vegetables segment accounted for a share of 28.3% in 2025, supported by highly perishable nature of fresh produce and the need for continuous temperature, location, and inventory monitoring throughout distribution.

The cold chain logistics segment is expected to register a CAGR of 16.42% during the forecast period, propelled by the demand for temperature-controlled transportation and storage of meat, dairy, seafood, fresh produce, and frozen foods.

The food retailers & distributors segment accounted for a share of 38.1% in 2025 due to requirements for inventory visibility, temperature control, demand forecasting, and efficient last-mile distribution.

The food manufacturers segment is expected to register a CAGR of 16.76% during the forecast period, driven by the adoption of connected logistics systems for raw material tracking, finished-goods distribution, inventory management, and cold chain monitoring.

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North America: Market Dominance Led by Advanced Cold Chain Infrastructure and Digital Logistics Capabilities

The North America smart food logistics market accounted for the largest regional share of 32.80% in 2025.

The US Food and Drug Administration's Food Traceability Rule is scheduled for compliance by July 20, 2028, requiring businesses handling foods on the Food Traceability List to maintain key data elements and critical tracking event records and provide information to the FDA within 24 hours when requested, supporting demand for digital traceability and connected logistics systems. The US National Strategy for Reducing Food Loss and Waste targets a 50% reduction in food loss and waste by 2030, while federal actions include advancing technology-enabled digital tracing and supply chain solutions, creating opportunities for smart logistics platforms that improve shipment visibility, food quality monitoring, and waste prevention.

The Government of Canada's National Food Security Strategy includes a USD 1 billion equivalent Food-Link Fund to strengthen food distribution networks, while eligible Food Hub Program investments include cold storage, transportation, packaging, and digital systems that improve supply-chain efficiency. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has set a target of making at least 860 new technologies, products, practices, processes, or systems available for transfer to the agricultural sector by March 2028, supporting the adoption of technologies such as digital traceability, predictive logistics, and connected monitoring systems.

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Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Food Distribution Modernization and Adoption of Digital Traceability Systems

The Asia Pacific smart food logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.20% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest regional growth.

The China smart food logistics market is driven by the country's large food distribution network, expanding cold chain infrastructure, and rapid growth of online grocery and food delivery services. Logistics operators are increasingly deploying IoT sensors, automated warehouses, and digital fleet management systems to improve food quality and delivery efficiency.

The Government of India's Smart Warehousing System is being expanded to 150 additional Food Corporation of India warehouses, following deployment across 215 Central Warehousing Corporation warehouses, with AI, IoT, automated access, environmental monitoring, and analytics supporting real-time warehouse visibility and operational efficiency. India's National Framework on Traceability in Fisheries proposes a centralized digital traceability architecture incorporating blockchain, AI, IoT, geo-tagging, timestamping and cloud-based real-time monitoring, supporting the development of connected logistics and end-to-end food supply- chain visibility.

Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has identified digitalization, pallet standardization, modal shift, and improvements in commercial practices as priority measures toward 2030 for food logistics, supporting demand for connected logistics platforms and automated supply-chain systems. The ministry's Smart Food Chain initiative is also designed to connect production, processing, transportation, storage, sales, and consumption data, enabling demand forecasting, shipment planning, digital information exchange, and more efficient distribution, creating opportunities for AI-, IoT-, and traceability-enabled food logistics solutions.

The smart food logistics market is moderately fragmented, with global logistics providers, cold chain specialists, supply chain technology companies, food distribution firms, and regional logistics operators serving food manufacturers, retailers, restaurants, and distributors. Established players compete primarily on cold chain infrastructure, real-time tracking, IoT-enabled monitoring, and integrated logistics networks. Emerging and regional players compete through specialized temperature-controlled solutions, competitive pricing, localized distribution networks, and flexible delivery models.

DHL Group (Germany) Kuehne+Nagel International AG (Switzerland) DSV A/S (Denmark) Lineage, Inc. (US) Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (US) Maersk A/S (Denmark) GXO Logistics, Inc. (US) H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (US) FedEx Corporation (US) United Parcel Service, Inc. (US) XPO, Inc. (US) Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. (Japan) DB Schenker (Germany) VersaCold Logistics Services (Canada) NewCold Coöperatief U.A. (Netherlands)

July 2026: Maersk launched an integrated cold chain solution connecting Chilean produce with the U.S. East Coast, combining ocean transport, port handling, fumigation, inland logistics, and cold storage.

February 2026: DHL Supply Chain signed an MoU with RLCold to develop more than 5 million square feet of advanced temperature-controlled facilities across North America.