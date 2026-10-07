Gluten Free Food Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034

The global gluten-free food market size was valued at USD 11.10 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 12.19 billion in 2026 to USD 25.75 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the gluten-free food market with a share of 53.7% in 2025.

Gluten-free foods are food products formulated without gluten, a group of proteins found mainly in wheat, barley, and rye, and are designed for consumers who avoid gluten due to celiac disease, gluten sensitivity, or dietary preferences. Gluten-free food products are commonly tracked under HSN Code 1905 (bread, pastry, cakes, biscuits, and other bakers' wares) and SIC Code 2051 (Bread and Other Bakery Products, Except Cookies and Crackers).

The gluten-free food market demand is driven by the preference for clean-label foods and consumer interest in specialized diets. Food manufacturers offer snacks, pasta, cereals, and ready-to-eat foods to meet changing dietary preferences, contributing to gluten-free food market growth.

2025 Market Size: USD 11.10 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 12.19 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 25.75 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 9.80%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 53.7% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034): 10.4%

By Source

Leading Segment: Plant Market Share in 2025: 76.3%

By Product Type

Fastest-growing Segment: Snacks & RTE Products CAGR: 11.3% (2026-2034)

By Form

Leading Segment: Solid Form Market Share in 2025: 82.5%

By Distribution Channel

Fastest-growing Segment: Online Retail CAGR: 12.8% (2026-2034)

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Focus on Improved Taste and Texture

Focus on improved taste and texture is shaping the gluten-free market as manufacturers seek to overcome the dry, dense, or crumbly characteristics associated with some gluten-free foods. Companies such as Glutafin have relaunched the gluten-free bread range with new recipes designed to provide softer and tastier loaves.

Consumption of Gluten-Free High-Protein Products

Consumption of gluten-free high-protein products is increasing as consumers seek convenient foods that combine dietary preferences with higher protein content. For instance, UNBUN introduced Complete Protein Bread and Complete Protein Naan as gluten-free, grain-free products with a protein-focused formulation.

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a moderate impact on the gluten-free food market share. The market is expected to follow a V-shaped recovery, as temporary shortages of certified ingredients and processing delays can affect product availability. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.80%, but supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 1.2 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 8.60%.

The gluten-free food market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by product innovations and digital & offline distribution. In June 2026, Anveshan raised USD 15.7 million in Series B funding to strengthen manufacturing, accelerate product innovation, and expand its clean-label food portfolio across digital and offline channels.

Demand for Gluten-Free Breakfast Foods and Higher-Fiber Gluten-Free Products Drive Market

Demand for gluten-free breakfast foods is driving the market as consumers seek convenient breakfast options that accommodate gluten-free dietary requirements. For instance, Wheafree offers gluten-free porridge made with quinoa, sorghum, maize, and brown rice, positioned as a breakfast cereal for gluten-intolerant and health-conscious consumers.

The preference for higher-fiber gluten-free products drives consumer demand for food combine gluten-free formulations with improved nutritional value. Manufacturers are incorporating ingredients such as whole grains, millet, sorghum, seeds, and legumes to increase fiber content while developing gluten-free breads, cereals, snacks, and breakfast foods.

Dependence on Specialized Processing Facilities and High Cost of Gluten-Free Food Products Restrict Consumption

Dependence on specialized gluten-free processing facilities can increase production challenges for manufacturers. Dedicated facilities and controlled processing environments are often required to prevent cross contamination with wheat, barley, and rye during manufacturing.

High cost of gluten-free food products can limit their adoption among price sensitive consumers. Since gluten-free products require specialized ingredients, separate equipment, and additional testing, manufacturing and distribution costs become high.

Expansion of Gluten Free Products in Foodservice and Institutional Meals Offers Growth Opportunities

The expansion of gluten-free products across restaurants, cafés, hotels, and catering services offers growth opportunities for gluten-free food manufacturers, foodservice suppliers, and restaurant chains. Wider availability of gluten-free breads, desserts, pasta, and ready-to-use ingredients allows foodservice operators to serve consumers requiring gluten-free meals while expanding menu options.

The expansion of gluten-free products in schools, hospitals, universities, and workplace catering offers opportunities for specialized food manufacturers and institutional foodservice providers. Gluten-free meal components and packaged foods can help institutions accommodate individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.

The plant segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, driven by the demand for naturally-sourced gluten free food products.

The animal segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, supported by continued use of naturally gluten-free animal-derived ingredients across specialized food products.

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The bakery & confectionery segment accounted for a share of 34.2% in 2025 due to the wide availability of gluten-free breads, cakes, cookies, pastries, and other baked products.

The snacks & RTE products segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, fueled by the demand for convenient gluten-free foods suitable for on-the-go consumption.

The solid form segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period, supported by widespread consumption of gluten-free foods in solid formats such as bakery products, cereals, snacks, and prepared foods.

The liquid form segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period, propelled by the availability of gluten-free beverages, liquid meal products, sauces, and other drinkable formulations.

The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment accounted for a share of 37.8% in 2025, owing to their broad product selection, convenient access, and established grocery distribution networks.

The online retail segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, propelled by consumer preference for convenient home delivery and wider access to specialized gluten-free products.

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The North America gluten-free food market accounted for a share of 53.7% in 2025.

The FDA estimates that around 3 million Americans have celiac disease, creating sustained demand for gluten-free products. The FDA's gluten-free labeling framework also provides a standardized basis for consumers to identify these products. The U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans prioritize protein foods at every meal and emphasize whole, nutrient-dense foods. This environment is expected to encourage manufacturers to expand gluten-free offerings.

Nova Scotia's 2025–2027 National School Lunch Program action plan includes development and testing of more gluten-friendly recipes, with numerous gluten-free options added to school menus for 2025–2026 and further expansion planned for 2026–2027. This creates a concrete institutional demand channel for gluten-free bakery and snack-style food products.

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The Asia Pacific gluten-free food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

The Indian market is shaped by the FSSAI's standards for foods for special dietary. It provide a regulatory framework for specialized nutrition products, including formulations designed around specific dietary requirements. This is supporting the development of gluten free nutritional products beyond traditional bakery foods.

China's Healthy China 2030 strategy promotes healthier dietary patterns and greater consumption of nutritious foods. This creates opportunities for gluten-free producers to incorporate plant proteins, grains, vitamins, minerals, and other functional ingredients.

The Japanese food ecosystem benefits from the demand for dietary supplements and plant-based foods. Japan's Foods with Function Claims system has expanded the market for foods marketed with scientifically supported health functions. This encourages the development of specialized products containing plant derived functional ingredients and nutritional components.

The Europe gluten-free food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

The German market is supported by growing demand for allergen-free foods and wellness nutrition. Germany's National Nutrition Strategy promotes healthier and more sustainable eating patterns. This has increased the consumption of nutritious gluten-free products with simplified ingredient profiles and plant-based formulations in Germany.

The UK's Food Hypersensitivity Strategy, published by the Food Standards Agency, focuses on improving food allergen information and supporting safer food choices for people with allergies and intolerances. The UK Food Strategy emphasizes higher consumption of fruit, vegetables, and wholegrains while supporting new and growing markets for healthier and more sustainable foods. This environment is expected to encourage manufacturers to develop gluten-free products.

The Latin America gluten-free food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Brazil's National Food and Nutrition Security Plan (PLAN SAN) promotes access to healthier and nutritionally adequate foods. Mexico's NOM-051 food labeling requirements specifically require the declaration of cereals containing gluten as substances that can cause hypersensitivity, intolerance, or allergies. This supports clearer identification of gluten-containing ingredients and strengthens demand for clearly positioned gluten-free alternatives.

The Middle East & Africa gluten-free food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051 promotes greater availability and diversity of food products. The country's large modern retail and imported food market has expanded access to packaged gluten-free breads, biscuits, cereals, and snack products.

The South African Celiac Association's gluten-free certification and product listing activities help consumers identify packaged products suitable for gluten-free diets. This supports the wider availability of gluten-free breads, baking mixes, biscuits, and snack products in the retail market.

The gluten-free food market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established food manufacturers and consumer food brands. Key players such as The Hain Celestial Group Inc., General Mills, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, ConAgra Brands Inc., and Kellanova are estimated to account for 25–30% of the gluten-free food market share.

Established players compete mainly through product quality, brand recognition, and consumer trust. Emerging and regional players in the gluten-free food market ecosystem focus on competitive pricing and application-specific food products.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc General Mills, Inc. The Kraft Heinz Company ConAgra Brands Inc Kellanova Mondelez International, Inc. Prima Foods Ltd. Kellanova Barilla Group Katz Gluten Free

September 2026: MIGHTYLICIOUS Gluten Free launched a capital raise to support national retail expansion, D2C growth, and supply chain integration.

March 2026: Whoa Dough introduced portion-sized gluten-free cookie dough snack packs in Chocolate Chip, Sugar Cookie, and Brownie Batter flavors.