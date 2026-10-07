Arteta Extends Arsenal's Stay Until 2030 After Historic Title-Winning Season

MENAFN - IANS) London, Oct 7 (IANS) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new long-term contract with the club that will keep him at the helm until June 2030, the Premier League side announced on Wednesday.

Arteta, who was appointed Arsenal's head coach in December 2019 before taking on the manager's role, guided the club to their 14th league title last season, ending a 22-year wait for their fourth Premier League crown.

The Spaniard has overseen 361 matches in all competitions and boasts a 62.05 per cent win rate, the best of any full-time manager in Arsenal's history.

The club said the new agreement reflects its belief that the progress made under Arteta and last season's title triumph can mark the beginning of a special period in Arsenal's history.

"It's a privilege to commit my future to the club and to continue to work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal. This club is unique, with its character and the way it makes you feel, and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue," Arteta said in an official statement.

Arteta added that he believes Arsenal's journey is only beginning and expressed his gratitude to the club's owners and supporters.

“We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together. I'm extremely grateful to Stan and Josh for their trust and support and feel honoured to be leading this club through such a special period in its 140-year history. This is such a proud moment for my family and me. I feel the love and respect from our fantastic supporters, and they have mine – and ours – in return,” he added.

Arsenal co-chairs Stan and Josh Kroenke said they were proud of what Arteta had achieved since returning to the club and backed him to lead the team into another successful period.“We share a special bond with Mikel. We are so proud of everything we have achieved since he returned to the club in 2019. He has a deep understanding of Arsenal's values and carries them in his heart.”

Arteta's coaching staff have also renewed their contracts, with their agreements aligned with the duration of the manager's new deal.