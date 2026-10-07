Azerbaijan Tightens Rules On Use Of Extra-Budgetary Funds

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)New rules have been set regarding the use of extra-budgetary funds in Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree on amending the decree of the President of Azerbaijan "On additional measures regarding the use of targeted budget funds established within the state budget and extra-budgetary funds of organizations financed by the state budget" No. 789 dated September 10, 2026.

The text of the document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendment, extra-budgetary funds of organizations financed by the state budget (except the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Customs Committee, and the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan) will be used, subject to the provisions of Clause 1.3 of this decree, exclusively to strengthen the social protection of the employees of those organizations.

The upper limits for salary supplements, bonuses, and other payments funded by extra-budgetary resources will take effect on October 10, not September 1.

The upper limits for supplements to the base salary, bonuses, and other payments funded from extra-budgetary resources are as follows:

- supplements to the base salary – up to 1.0 times the monthly base salary per employee within a calendar month;

- bonuses and other payments – up to 20 percent of the annual wage fund within a calendar year.