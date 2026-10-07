Netramark Founder Dr. Joseph Geraci To Participate In H.C. Wainwright's AI-Based Drug Discovery And Development Conference

Panel discussion to explore competitive differentiation as AI reshapes drug discovery and development



TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (TSX: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0), a clinical intelligence company transforming clinical trials with AI-powered precision analytics in the pharmaceutical industry, today announced that Dr. Joseph Geraci, Founder and Chief Scientific and Technical Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual AI Based Drug Discovery and Development Virtual Conference, taking place October 8–9, 2026.

Dr. Geraci will join the panel“Design Got Cheap - Where Is the Defensible Moat?”, scheduled for 4:00–5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Fellow panelists include Peyton Greenside, CEO and Co-founder of BigHat Biosciences, and Jennifer Bath, CEO of MindWalk AI. The discussion will be moderated by Swayampakula Ramakanth, Managing Director at H.C. Wainwright & Co.

The panel's focus on competitive differentiation is particularly relevant to NetraMark's approach to clinical development. Its proprietary NetraAI platform is designed to uncover explainable patient subpopulations within the small, heterogeneous datasets common in clinical trials. These insights seek to help sponsors understand differences in treatment response, placebo response and adverse events, informing patient selection and subsequent trial design.

“As AI makes it more efficient to generate drug candidates, a critical challenge remains: understanding which patients are most likely to benefit and how to demonstrate that benefit in a clinical trial,” said Dr. Geraci.“At NetraMark, our differentiated approach allows us to seek extract insights about patient populations that AI generally struggles with. This represents an important defensible moat that will augment AI's capabilities in this field.”

The virtual conference brings together biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, institutional investors and industry executives to discuss developments in AI-based drug discovery and development.

To register and view conference information, visit: Conference Registration

For more information on NetraMark and NetraAI, visit .

About NetraAI

NetraAI is engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. NetraAI uses explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses and adverse events), potentially increasing the likelihood of a clinical trial's success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting," which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions that are targeted at the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The Company's product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets often prevalent in clinical trials, and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as help to classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the potential for insights from NetraAI to help sponsors understand differences in treatment response, placebo response and adverse events, informing patient selection and subsequent trial design and the benefits of NetraMark's differentiation over other AI tools to create a defensible moat. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at including our Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2025. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Swapan Kakumanu - CFO |... | 403-681-2549

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