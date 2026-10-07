Tria Federal Launches Healthcare Trilemma Campaign To Open A New Conversation In Federal Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New microsite and e-book give federal leaders a shared framework for navigating tradeoffs between cost, quality, and access to care

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tria Federal today launched a new thought leadership campaign that provides federal health leaders with a shared framework for managing the tradeoffs among cost, quality, and access to care-a challenge known as the healthcare trilemma.

The campaign launch includes a new microsite at and a free e-book,“Redefining the Healthcare Trilemma: A New Operating System for Federal Health.”

Tria's healthcare trilemma campaign illustrates how well-designed interventions, backed by system-wide visibility, can move cost, quality, and access in the same direction rather than against each other.

At the scale federal health agencies operate, even a one-percent improvement in one dimension of the trilemma can represent billions of dollars in healthcare resources. The e-book calls this“compounded gains,” and it can create real outcomes for agencies including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and the Defense Health Agency (DHA).

“CMS, VA, and DHA each contend with a version of the healthcare trilemma while carrying out their missions for millions of Americans,” said Tria CEO Tim Borchert.“They manage it every day, often without a shared language for it. This campaign is about contributing to that language-a model that helps federal leaders see how decisions in one corner of the trilemma ripple through the others, and what it looks like to systematically close the gap between what's promised and what's delivered.”

The stakes behind the conversation

The healthcare trilemma isn't an academic concept. It plays out daily, at national scale, across programs that define whether care is available, affordable, and high quality.

Federal health programs now represent more than 30 percent of the total FY2026 federal budget-a larger portion than Social Security and defense combined-and impact millions of Americans every day.

Behind those numbers are people making real decisions: a Medicaid beneficiary racing a 30-day re-verification deadline; a Veteran calculating how far he'll drive for an appointment; a servicemember waiting on a referral authorization before her next rotation.

What the campaign introduces

Tria's new e-book introduces seven components of a federal health operating system: beneficiary, policy, resources, workflow, measurement, accountability, and outcome. It presents a way of seeing these components as one connected system. The e-book examines how federal agencies can navigate the trilemma, without defaulting to decisions that improve one component at the expense of the other two.

“We're launching this campaign because federal health leaders deserve a shared model-not just better tools,” said Diana Ceban, Tria's Chief Growth Officer.“The trilemma requires constant tradeoffs, and those tradeoffs have names and faces. We've seen it from the inside across our customers for two decades. Today, we continue contributing to that conversation in a way that's useful, starting with hard questions, not easy answers.”

The e-book also discusses where artificial intelligence can accelerate that kind of improvement - and where it cannot. Successful implementation of AI requires solid governance and people who understand the system underneath it.

An ongoing resource

The microsite will serve as a resource library, with new content regularly added to build on the narrative introduced today. Upcoming articles will examine how the trilemma presents differently across federal agencies, and how specific operational decisions in areas such as eligibility, network adequacy, payment integrity, and care coordination shape trilemma outcomes for beneficiaries.

Visit today to download“Redefining the Healthcare Trilemma: A New Operating System for Federal Health.”

ABOUT TRIA FEDERAL

Tria Federal builds, modernizes, and operates mission-critical federal health platforms and programs. As a health solutions company, we make federal health systems work-at scale, on time, and under pressure. We operate at the center of the healthcare trilemma, minimizing cost, improving quality, and expanding access to care in environments where failure is not an option. For two decades, federal agencies have relied on Tria to keep America's health systems reliable, accountable, and secure. Visit to learn more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Brian Wagner Vice President, Marketing & Communications,...