Commure Appoints Nick Apeland As President Of Go-To-Market



Healthcare veteran Nick Apeland to lead Commure's Go-to-Market at a time of rapid growth for the business, now serving over 500 health systems and practices

Former Revenue leader who built and scaled Qualtrics healthcare business to hundreds of millions in revenue and 10k+ customers Positions the company to accelerate the integration of agentic AI across national and international health systems in administrative, clinical, and financial workflows



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure, the AI platform for healthcare, today announced Nick Apeland as President of Go-to-Market, at a time when healthcare is undergoing the largest shift of human labor to software of any industry. With AI that works across every major EHR and every step of care, Commure is built to lead it.

Commure combines AI with clinical workflows and operational infrastructure, helping health systems reduce administrative work for clinicians and improve operational performance. The company now supports more than 40 million ambient appointments and over $25 billion in annual claims across 130+ health systems and 3,000 sites of care.

Commure is at an inflection point: AI is moving from pilot to standard of care, and it will change not just how clinicians document and deliver care but how health systems are run. Nick will design the go-to-market engine needed to scale and deliver customer value for this next phase.

Nick brings deep experience leading disciplined, metrics-led revenue organizations that serve highly regulated industries and the largest, most complex enterprises. Most recently, he led the Regulated Business at Qualtrics, which included healthcare, where he helped build the operating discipline and customer-focused execution behind serving customers with the highest bars for security, compliance, and trust.

"Healthcare is moving into an AI-powered era, with intelligence embedded in every clinical and operational workflow. The health systems that move first need a partner that can deliver at scale. Nick has spent his career earning trust with regulated, complex organizations, and he will turn those lessons into repeatable execution as we build the full system to make AI broadly useful for clinicians and patients."

- Tanay Tandon, Co-Founder and CEO

"Every conversation we have with health system leaders comes back to the same thing: clinicians are stretched thin and margin is eroding, and AI that actually fits into their workflow can change that. As adoption accelerates, how we show up for our customers matters as much as what we build. Nick knows how to build teams that earn long-term partnerships with the most demanding customers, and that is exactly what health systems need from us right now."

- Deepika Bodapati, Co-Founder and COO

"Commure has extraordinary technology, products clinicians already rely on every day, and real market pull. Over the next few years, AI will reshape how every health system in the country documents care, manages revenue, and connects with patients. Commure has the products and the scale to lead that shift, and I'm excited to build a go-to-market team that brings it to hundreds of thousands of clinicians and the tens of millions of patients they care for. For anyone who wants their work to matter, there's no bigger opportunity in healthcare right now."

- Nick Apeland, President of Go-to-Market

About Commure

Commure delivers next-generation AI infrastructure for enterprise health systems, integrating ambient intelligence, agentic AI, and revenue cycle automation on a single platform. Its forward-deployed engineering teams work directly with clinicians and administrators to boost margins, reduce burden, and improve patient engagement. Commure integrates with over 60 EHRs and powers millions of encounters, hundreds of millions of interactions, and tens of billions of dollars in annual claims.

Learn more at commure.com.



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