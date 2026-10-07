Wisesat.Space To Ring The Nasdaq Opening Bell On October 9 And Highlight Secure Space Infrastructure Strategy At Convene Quantum Space Security Roundtable

Experts in space, quantum technology and cybersecurity will discuss protecting space communications against quantum threats as WISeSat advances the development of orbital infrastructure intended to support the QSOC roadmap.

Geneva, Switzerland / New York, United States - October 7, 2026 - WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIQ) (“WISeSat.Space” or“Company”) today announced that its management team will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Friday, October 9, 2026, celebrating the listing of its ordinary shares on Nasdaq and outlining its strategy to develop trusted, quantum-resilient space communications.

Following the Bell ceremony, WISeSat.Space will organize a Quantum Space Security Roundtable to discuss the technologies, infrastructure and development milestones needed to support this strategy. The event will connect the evolving security requirements of satellite networks with WISeSat.Space's planned orbital infrastructure and potential customer applications.

October 9 Events:

Location: 151 West 43rd Street

Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony

8:30 a.m. ET | 10:00 a.m. ET

Management Presentation, Roundtable Discussions and Luncheon

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET

The event will bring together leading experts in space, quantum technology and cybersecurity to discuss how satellite communications and their supporting infrastructure can be protected against emerging quantum computing threats.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeSat.Space noted,“Ringing the Nasdaq Opening Bell is an opportunity to introduce investors to our strategy and the milestones ahead as we work to bring trust and quantum resilience into space infrastructure. By convening leading experts, we want to advance the discussion on how to protect satellite communications throughout their operational lives. Our planned next-generation satellite missions are intended to progressively expend the orbital infrastructure supporting the QSOC roadmap and advance our vision for sovereign, secure and resilient space communications.”

The roundtable will take place in two sessions, both moderated by Mr. Moreira. Further details are available at .

The first session,“Space Security and Sovereignty,” will bring together Jessica Rosenworcel, Executive Director of the MIT Media Lab and former Chair of the US Federal Communications Commission; Cristina Dolan, Non-Executive Director of SEALSQ; Liz Hanson, Managing Director, Technology Investment Banking, at KeyBanc Capital Markets; and Mark Minevich, Strategic Partner at Mayfield and President of Going Global Ventures.

The second session,“Building the Secure Space Stack,” will feature Julián Fernández, CEO and Co-founder of FOSSA Systems; Nick Farina, Co-founder and CEO of EeroQ; and, from WISeSat.Space, Philip Hamelink, Interim Head; Gwenael Rouy-Poirier, Chief Financial Officer; and Alex Moreira, Satellite Sales Engineer.

The discussion will address a central challenge: satellites deployed today must remain secure throughout their operational lives as computing capabilities and cyber threats evolve. Participants will explore how to build long-term protection into space infrastructure, from orbital platforms to ground stations and connected user devices.

Bringing hardware-backed trust and post-quantum security into space

The roundtable will examine how post-quantum cryptography, hardware roots of trust, digital identity and secure key management can establish trust across the entire communications chain.

Participants will discuss how these capabilities can complement existing encryption mechanisms by strengthening authentication, protecting cryptographic keys and supporting secure updates throughout a satellite's operational life.

Experts will also discuss trusted supply chains, interoperability and sovereign control over identities, keys and data, essential foundations for resilient space communications.

Building the orbital infrastructure intended to support QSOC

The event will highlight WISeSat.Space's role in supporting the planned Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud (“QSOC”) roadmap. QSOC is a SEALSQ-owned quantum and post-quantum service roadmap expected to leverage WISeSat satellite infrastructure as part of its future orbital layer.

Through planned next-generation satellite missions, WISeSat.Space intends to expand the orbital infrastructure intended to support QSOC and progressively integrate additional security capabilities. Development is expected to advance through successive deployment, testing and validation milestones.

The long-term strategy includes hybrid architectures combining dedicated satellite infrastructure, access to compatible third-party space assets and terrestrial networks, supported by trusted identity and cryptographic technologies. Potential applications include secure IoT connectivity, trusted data exchange and resilient communications for governments, enterprises and critical infrastructure operators.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIQ) is a space technology company focused on secure satellite communications and related space infrastructure. Its approach combines satellite infrastructure with cybersecurity and digital identity technologies to support trusted communications between connected devices and ground-based systems. WISeSat.Space intends to provide satellite capacity and related space and ground infrastructure that may support SEALSQ's planned QSOC roadmap. Visit wisesat.space⁠.

Forward-looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeSat.Space and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, planned satellite launches and missions, development of satellite infrastructure, technology integration, the QSOC roadmap, future services, market opportunities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include WISeSat.Space's ability to execute its planned satellite deployment and technology-development roadmap, technical validation and integration requirements, launch availability, financing, regulatory approvals, commercial agreements, market demand and the risks discussed in WISeSat.Space's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by WISeSat.Space with the SEC.

WISeSat.Space is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

WISeSat:

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

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WISeSat Investor Relations:

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

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