Circle8 Netherlands Secures $314 Million Four-Year Contract With DUO Groningen

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renewal extends a long-standing relationship with a key Dutch government agency through April 2030 and expands Circle8's multi-year public-sector contract base.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle8 Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CIRC) today announced that its Dutch operating company, Circle8 Netherlands, has secured a four-year contract with DUO Groningen, the executive agency of the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science. The contract has a total value of approximately $314 million over its four-year term.

Under the agreement, Circle8 Netherlands will provide specialist IT expertise supporting DUO's technology and operational requirements. Eight contractors were deployed at commencement, with the framework providing scope to scale resources over the life of the contract. The agreement commenced May 1, 2026, and runs through April 28, 2030.

The award extends an established relationship between Circle8 Netherlands and DUO and reinforces the Company's position as a long-term technology and workforce partner to the Dutch public sector. Circle8 Netherlands maintains multi-year mandates across central government, executive agencies, municipalities and regional authorities.

“The renewal with DUO reflects the consistency of our delivery and the trust we have built with important public-sector clients over many years,” said Guus Franke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Circle8 Group.“For Circle8, the significance goes beyond the size of a single contract. Long-duration agreements such as this deepen our customer relationships, strengthen revenue visibility and provide a foundation from which we can expand the technology expertise and higher-value services we deliver across our European platform.”

“DUO's decision to continue the relationship for another four years is a strong endorsement of the work our teams deliver every day,” said Patrick Schuijt, Chief Revenue Officer of Circle8.“We look forward to continuing to support the organization with the specialist IT capabilities it requires while expanding our contribution as its needs evolve.”

Multi-year public-sector frameworks are an important component of Circle8's strategy in the Netherlands. These agreements combine long-term customer relationships with the ability to deploy specialized technology talent at scale and create opportunities to broaden the range of services delivered over time.

About Circle8

Circle8 Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CIRC) is an international technology, workforce and business transformation platform operating across North America and Europe.

Through its portfolio of specialist operating companies, Circle8 delivers technology consulting, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud, software engineering, engineering, managed services and workforce solutions to enterprise and public-sector organizations. The Company supports clients in designing, building, securing and operating mission-critical technology environments while helping organizations execute complex business and digital transformation programs.

With annualized revenue exceeding US$1.2 billion, more than 16,000 specialists, and operations across North America and Europe, Circle8 is building a scalable platform focused on recurring revenue, higher-value technology services, disciplined acquisitions and long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth, recurring revenue, strategic initiatives, acquisitions, customer relationships, market opportunities and business performance. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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