Itron Advances Grid Reliability With New Outage Awareness And Fault Prevention Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced Grid Reliability Offerings Help Utilities Reduce Outage Duration and Prevent Grid Failures Before Customers Are Impacted



Advanced Grid Reliability bundles reduce outage duration through faster detection, response and restoration

Early fault detection helps to prevent outages before customers are affected Existing advanced metering infrastructure becomes a source of grid intelligence without deploying new field sensors



LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), the intelligent infrastructure provider for modern energy and water management, announced today the expansion of its Advanced Grid Reliability (AGR) solution to include two new solution bundles: Outage Awareness and Fault Prevention.

Now commercially available in North America, the bundles are designed to help utilities prevent outages, restore power faster, deliver more reliable, affordable service to customers and improve grid performance using advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) 2.0 grid edge intelligence. With Grid Edge Intelligence (GEI), the solutions convert rich grid sensing from across the distribution system into actionable operational intelligence.

Built on Itron's AMI 2.0 grid edge intelligence portfolio, AGR has demonstrated measurable improvements in outage duration, outage frequency and operational efficiency across multiple customer validation projects.

Customer validations have shown reliability improvements ranging from 6 to 12 minutes of SAIDI, representing an 8% to 15% improvement for utilities with annual outage durations of 75 to 80 minutes. Based on industry-accepted economic impact models, a North American utility serving 1 million customers could realize an estimated $40 million to $90 million in annual business value through shorter outages, fewer interruptions and more efficient grid operations.

Most large electric utilities have already installed smart meters across their service territories, primarily for the purposes of billing and meter data collection. Itron's AGR solution helps extract greater value from existing infrastructure by enabling smart meters to serve as intelligent grid sensors. With this intelligence, utilities can detect, diagnose and respond to costly performance issues faster.

Itron's AGR solution integrates high-resolution AMI 2.0 meter data and near real-time low voltage sensor data with utility operational systems through Itron's Intelligent Edge Operating System (IEOS). Back-office analytics engines identify fault precursors and grid anomalies. IEOS then delivers these insights directly to Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS), Outage Management Systems (OMS), Global Information Systems (GIS) and enterprise asset management workflows, enabling operators to act upon issues earlier, locate them more accurately and restore service faster. By combining edge sensing with advanced analytics, AGR helps utilities move from reacting to grid events to understanding their cause, predicting potential impacts and taking action sooner.

Find Outages Faster with Outage Awareness

The Outage Awareness bundle helps utilities reduce outage duration by providing near real-time visibility into outage conditions across the distribution grid. Outage Awareness analyzes data from smart meters and across the network, enabling utilities to quickly understand where outages are occurring, how many customers are affected and when service has been restored. This provides a more complete picture of grid conditions, helping work crews respond faster and reduce time spent locating faults.



Prevent Outages Altogether with Fault Prevention

The Fault Prevention bundle helps utilities identify potential equipment problems before they lead to outages. Using smart meter data, on-meter anomaly detection and advanced fault analytics, the solution can detect unusual electrical activity and other early warning signs that may indicate a developing issue, while pinpointing where on the grid it is occurring. This enables utilities to take proactive maintenance actions before customers are affected, reducing the frequency of unplanned outages and improving overall system reliability and customer satisfaction.



The Fault Prevention and Outage Awareness bundles expand upon the existing Grid Awareness solution within AGR. While each bundle delivers value independently, the greatest benefits are realized when all three work together. When combined the three applications provide a more complete view of grid operations, helping utilities strengthen reliability, improve operational efficiency and deliver better, more affordable service to customers

The AGR solution is pre-integrated with leading advanced distribution management system platforms and supports other utility-selected data lake solutions through Itron's IEOS platform.

"Itron's AGR solution helps utilities use AMI 2.0 to improve reliability, prevent outages and operate the grid more effectively," said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. " By combining edge intelligence, advanced analytics and operational workflows, utilities can move beyond reacting to grid failures and begin predicting and preventing them. When outages do occur, AGR helps utilities detect issues faster, respond more effectively and improve service reliability for customers."

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: .

Itron® and the Itron Logo registered trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

...

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

...

Itron, Inc.



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