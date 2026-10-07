Pixelmate Expo Launches Stand Design And Build In Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia

Pixelmate Expo designs and builds exhibition stands in Singapore, from first concept to final

Pixelmate Expo is an exhibition stand contractor in Singapore, handling design, fabrication and on-site installation in-house.

Pixelmate Expo creates custom booth designs in Singapore, each one made to fit your brand.

Pixelmate Expo builds trade show booths in Singapore, covering custom stands, fabrication, and installation and dismantling.

Pixelmate Expo offers turnkey exhibition solutions in Singapore, with one partner handling design, build, installation and dismantling.

Singapore-registered stand contractor brings booth design, stand fabrication and on-site build under one contract for trade shows, events and conferences

- Pixelmate Expo Pte LtdSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pixelmate Expo Launches One-Stop Exhibition Stand Design and Build Services in Singapore, Malaysia and IndonesiaSingapore-registered stand contractor brings booth design, stand fabrication and on-site build under one contract for trade shows, events and conferencesPixelmate Expo Pte. Ltd. today launched its exhibition stand design and build services for trade shows, events and conferences across Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. Exhibitors and agencies can now use one stand contractor for every stage of their booth, from design and fabrication to on-site build and dismantling.Companies exhibiting across several Southeast Asian markets often juggle a different designer, fabricator and local contractor for each show. Quality, paperwork and timelines vary from one market to the next.Pixelmate Expo replaces that patchwork with one project team, one contract and one point of contact. Exhibitors get consistent build quality, clear costs and dependable timelines across their regional show calendar.The company is led by Director Nick Ran, whose team has designed and built more than 500 exhibition stands in Asia since 2012. Those stands were built for exhibitors from 29 countries, including repeat clients from Europe, the Middle East, Korea and Southeast Asia.“A stand is one of an exhibitor's biggest investments at any show, and there's no second chance once the doors open,” said Nick Ran, Director of Pixelmate Expo Pte. Ltd.“Clients want one partner who takes full responsibility, from the first sketch through build-up and breakdown. Our Singapore base lets us offer that across all three markets, from a 9 sqm booth to a double-deck custom stand.”Pixelmate Expo's one-stop service covers:. Booth design: concept development, 3D visualisations and technical drawings, tailored to each brand, budget and floor plan. Stand fabrication: custom-built stands, including double-deck structures, plus graphics, signage, counters and display units. On-site build: installation, flooring, lighting, electrical works, furniture, and AV and LED screens, then dismantling after the show. Approvals: structural drawings, contractor registration and coordination with organisers and venues. Events and conferences: sponsor booths, backdrops and branded displays for conferences and corporate events. Project management: a dedicated project manager from first brief to handover, with transparent quotations and clear timelinesPixelmate Expo serves exhibitors at the region's major venues. These include Singapore EXPO, Marina Bay Sands and Suntec Singapore; MITEC and KLCC in Kuala Lumpur; and JIExpo Kemayoran and ICE BSD City in Greater Jakarta.Exhibitors and agencies planning shows in 2027 can request a design proposal and quotation at pixelmateexpo/southeast-asia/singapore or by emailing....– ENDS –About Pixelmate Expo Pte. Ltd.Pixelmate Expo Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-registered stand contractor offering booth design, stand fabrication and turnkey stand building across Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. Its team has delivered more than 500 exhibition stands in Asia since 2012 for exhibitors from 29 countries. The company is a one-stop solution for exhibitors at trade shows, events and conferences who need a reliable stand builder and fabricator.Pixelmate Expo Pte. Ltd. is one of three Pixelmate companies, alongside Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. in Thailand and Pixelmate Exhibition Limited in Hong Kong. Learn more at pixelmateexpo/southeast-asia/singapore.Media contactNick Ran, Director, Pixelmate Expo Pte. Ltd.110 Robinson Road, #08-00, ERH Building, Singapore 068901Email:... · Website: pixelmateexpo/southeast-asia/singapore

NICK RAN

Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.

+66 63 163 7732

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Pixelmate Expo Launches Stand Design and Build in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia News Provided By Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. October 07, 2026, 12:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs



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